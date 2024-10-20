Pitt Football Moves Up AP Poll
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers didn't play this weekend, but still managed to move up in the latest AP Poll.
Pitt moved up just one spot, from No. 20 to now No. 19, their highest ranking in the poll since they were No. 17 in Week 2 of 2022. This is their third straight week ranked, coming in at No. 22 in Week 7 and then rising two spots to No. 20 in Week 8.
The Panthers didn't move up in the US LBM Coaches Poll, staying at No. 20, with 340 points. This is also their third straight week in the Coaches Poll, starting at No. 24 in Week 7.
Miami stayed at No. 6 with a 52-45 win over Louisville, to improve to 7-0 and 3-0 in ACC play. Clemson rose one spot to No. 9 with a 48-31 win over Virginia, now 5-0 in the ACC and 6-1 overall. SMU, despite dominating Stanford, 40-10 on the road, dropped one spot to No. 22.
SMU did rise two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 22, while Miami and Clemson stayed at No. 6 and No. 9, respectively.
Pitt will face Syracuse at home on Oct. 24, with a 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Syracuse received votes in boht the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll. Syracuse is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, with a loss at home to Stanford and is also coming off of a bye week.
Louisville still recevied some votes in the Coaches Poll, even with the home loss to Miami dropping them to 4-3 and 2-2 in the ACC.
Texas dropped four spots to No. 5 after losing their first game of the season to Georgia, 30-15. Georgia moved up two spots to No. 2 and Oregon takes No. 1 with an undefeated record.
Tennessee defeated Alabama at home, 24-17, moving to No. 7, while Alabama dropped eight spots to No. 16. Iowa State also dropped to No. 10, even with the 38-35 win over UCF keeping them undefeated on the season.
Michigan dropped from the rankings, after a 21-7 loss to No. 22 Illinois, allowing Vanderbilt to take the No. 25 spot, after they defeated Ball State, 24-14.
