No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Cal
PITTSBURGH -- No. 1 Pitt Panthers volleyball got back to winning ways, dominating Cal in a sweep at a sold-out Fitzgerald Field House.
The sweep for the Panthers (16-1 overall, 6-1 ACC) is thier 15th of the season, with their only win not a sweep coming in four sets against the Boston College Eagles on the road on Oct. 4. It is also the first win for the Panthers over the Golden Bears (10-9 overall, 2-5 ACC) since 1981, their only previous matchup.
This win for Pitt comes off their first loss of the season against then ranked No. 15 SMU in Dallas on Oct. 12. They led two sets to one, but dropped both the fourth and fifth sets in the defeat. Pitt also swept SMU at home on Oct. 9, as the two teams faced off in four days since they are ACC travel partners.
The Panthers opened up the first set with a 5-0 run to force a Golden Bears' timeout, up 9-3. Senior setter Rachel Fairbanks made a kill and back-to-back solo blocks on the run.
Cal cut it to four at 10-6, but Pitt went on a 9-0 run with Fairbanks on the service line and sophomore right side Olivia Babcock making four kills, forcing another timeout. Both teams traded points the rest of the way and Pitt won the first set 25-12, holding Cal to a -.114 hitting percentage.
The Golden Bears kept it close initially in the second set, with a 4-2 run to cut it the Panthers' lead to 9-7, but a kill from redshirt junior middle blocker Bre Kelley put Fairbanks back on the service line.
Fairbanks put on an incredible performance, leading Pitt on a 14-0 run with five service aces along the way, while Babcock made three kills during the run as well, en route to a 25-9 set victory.
This is the seventh set that Pitt has held an oppoennt to below 10 points, doing so previously vs. Long Beach State on Aug. 30, Pepperdine on Sept. 13, then ranked No. 13 Georgia Tech on Sept. 29, twice against Boston College and against SMU on Oct. 9.
The Panthers used a 5-1 run to lead 8-4 early in the third set that created a deficit the Golden Bears couldn't cut the rest of the way. They increased it to 15-7 at the media timeout and then to 18-7, forcing a timeout from the Golden Bears.
Sixth year outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez excelled from the service line during the run and also had three kills in the third set. Kelley had two kills and a block on the run herself.
The Panthers got some production from their bench, as graduate student outside hitter Cat Flood made two kills and freshman middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan made two solo blocks as they won the third set, 25-10.
Pitt will host No. 5 Stanford in their next matchup on Oct. 20 at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN. The program announced previously that this match is sold out.
