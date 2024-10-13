Pitt Rises in AP, Coaches Polls
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers held on to defeat Cal, 17-15, at Acrisure Stadium in Week 7, allowing them to rise up the rankings for Week 8.
The Panthers moved up four spots in the latest US LBM Coaches Polls to No. 20 from No. 24, receiving 340 points. This is their highest ranking in the Coaches Poll since Week 2 of 2022 at No. 14, after they defeated their rival in the West Virginia Mountaineers in the season opener.
They jumped Illinois, who moved up two spots to No. 21 from No. 23 after their win vs. Purdue in overtime, and Michigan, who had a bye week. Previously ranked No. 16 Oklahoma dropped out after losing in a blowout to No. 1 Texas, 34-3, and so too did No. 17 Utah, as they lost 27-19 to Arizona State.
Miami stayed at No. 6 after a bye week, Clemson moved up two spots to No. 9 after blowing out Wake Forest, 49-14, and SMU moved up two spots to No. 23 after a bye week in the ACC. Syracuse and Louisville were the other two ACC schools to receive votes in the Coaches Poll.
Pitt also moved up two spots to No. 20 from No. 22 in the latest AP Poll. It is their highest ranking in the poll since they were No. 17 in Week 2 of 2022.
Miami and Clemson stayed at No. 6 and No. 10, while SMU moved up four spots to No. 21 from No. 25. Syracuse and Louisville also received votes in the AP Poll.
Previously ranked No. 16 Utah and No. 18 Oklahoma dropped out of the AP Poll, allowing Pitt to move up the two spots
Pitt is now 6-0 for the first time since 1982, when they started 7-0 with Hall of Famer Dan Marino at quarterback. The sixth win also makes Pitt bowl eligible, after missing out last season with a 3-9 record.
They got their first ACC win of the season in Week 6, defeating North Carolina 34-24 on the road on Oct. 5, for their first ever win in Chapel Hill.
Pitt finished the non-conference 4-0 and undefeated for the first time ever, as they joined the Big East Conference in 1991, previously playing as an independent.
They blewout Kent State 55-24 in the season opener on Aug. 31 and FCS opponent Youngstown State, 73-17, on Sept. 21. They also made comeback victories over Cincinnati on the road on Sept. 7, 28-27, and rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home on Sept. 14, 38-34.
Pitt will have a bye week for Week 8 and then return to face Syracuse at home on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m., their first primetime game of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Defense Steps Up Big Against Cal
- Pitt Reaches Best Start in 40 Years
- Pitt Basketball Retiring Sam Clancy's Jersey
- Twitter Reaction to Pitt Win vs. Cal
- Pitt Stays Undefeated in Nail-Bitter Over Cal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt