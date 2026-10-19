Pitt vs. Georgia Tech Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers need to get back to winning ways and are hoping to do so successfully over the next two weeks as they take on ACC opponents.

Pitt hosts Georgia Tech at Acrisure Stadium for a Week 9 matchup on Halloween, Oct. 31, and now has the kickoff time at 7:30 p.m. ET. It'll air on ESPN2.

This marks the first primetime kickoff for the Panthers that isn't on a weekday, with them previously kicking off at noon for the past three ACC games, 12:30 p.m. for Week 1 against Miami (Ohio) and 3:30 p.m. against UCF in Week 2.

Pitt also plays their second primetime game at Acrisure Stadium this season, Syracuse in Week 3, and their first home primetime game on a non-weekday since a 24-19 defeat to Virginia in Week 9.

Why This Game Could Be Huge for the Panthers

Pitt has suffered back-to-back poor losses, 21-17 to UNC at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6 and 27-21 to Boston College on the road in Week 7.

Both losses came against teams that had struggled this season, especially Boston College, and will most likely prevent Pitt from playing in the ACC Championship Game.

Oct 17, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Damon Ferguson Jr. (26) runs the ball against Boston College Eagles defensive lineman Micah Amedee (59) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel tore his ACL in the 35-33 road win over Virginia Tech in Week 5, and Pitt hasn't found success with fifth-year Holden Gerriner or freshman Corey Dailey.

The lack of direction at quarterback makes it a tough prospect to see any future wins coming for the Panthers, but the Yellow Jackets may give them that chance.

Georgia Tech is 2-4 and 1-2 in ACC play, suffering poor losses to Colorado, 14-13 at home in Week 1, and Stanford, 34-27 on the road in Week 4.

One more win for Pitt, 5-2 overall, 1-2 ACC, gives them a spot in a Bowl Game, and after they face No. 1 Miami on the road in Week 8, Georgia Tech could help them get back on track in 2026.

History Between Pitt and Georgia Tech

The Panthers and Yellow Jackets have met 18 times in their history, with the former holding a 12-6 lead in the series.

Pitt and Georgia Tech were in the ACC Coastal Division from 2013, when Pitt joined the ACC, to 2022, when the ACC dissolved the conferences.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yellow Jackets won three of the first five matchups, but the Panthers have been the much better team recently, winning five of the past six games, including four of the past five games in the ACC Coastal Division.

Pitt got a massive victory against then-ranked No. 22 Georgia Tech on the road last season, jumping out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and holding on for a 42-28 upset victory in Week 13.

The Yellow Jackets won the last game at Acrisure Stadium, upsetting the then-ranked No. 22 Panthers 26-21 in Week 5 in 2022.