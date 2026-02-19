Pitt's Malik Knight Looking to Build Off Breakout Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers enter the 2026 season with just one returning starting wide receiver from a season ago — Cataurus "Blue" Hicks.

Leading receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams was in his last season of eligibility in 2025, and Kenny Johnson transferred to Texas Tech in January.

Pitt dove into the pool of transfer portal players in search of potential starters and came up with former Western Carolina starter Malik Knight.

This isn't the first time that the Panthers picked up wideouts from offensive coordinator Kade Bell's previous institution. Williams and redshirt senior Censere "CJ" Lee both played under Bell and wide receiver coach JJ Laster while with the Catamounts, along with former star running back Desmond Reid.

"I have previous relationships with some of the guys," Knight said on Feb.18 in his first press conference since joining Pitt. "It kind of really helped me introduce myself to everybody."

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (middle) runs after a catch between Duquesne Dukes defensive backs Dallas Harper (12) and Antonio Epps (5) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Knight had a breakout season in 2025 with Western Carolina. He nearly doubled his receiving yards total from the year prior, caught 24 more passes and scored six more touchdowns.

He credited his success to playing fast, understanding the offense better and being more dynamic and abrupt as a deep threat receiver.

However, transitioning from FCS to Power 4 ACC football is a challenging jump in collegiate play, but it's not impossible. Just look at Knight's former teammate Reid, who had his best season receiving and recorded a career-high 966 rushing yards in his first year with the Panthers.

Knight is looking to do the same, and having a familiar teammate, coaching staff and scheme could be the perfect recipe.

Familiarity to Prosperity?

Knight played two of his four seasons at Western Carolina under Bell's offense. Although Knight didn't see a whole lot of in-game experience during that time — playing in just four games — he said that the offensive scheme hasn't changed all that much.

"I know the offense. It's kind of the same offense. Kind of the same pace," he said. "I wouldn't want to go to an offense where we don't throw the ball as much."

Knight said that he's big on relationships, and knowing that Bell, Laster and Lee have been part of a successful offense at Pitt was a big deciding factor in his transferring. And the person Knight spoke about the most in his press conference was Lee.

"He showed me how the playbook evolved, so it's big to kind of have that insider because he knows how the offense was and he knows how it is now," Knight said.

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Censere Lee (11) eludes Syracuse Orange defenders on a touchdown during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Lee was in the same freshman class as Knight at Western Carolina and transferred to Pitt when Bell was hired in 2024. In his first season, Lee tallied 19 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns until he suffered a season-ending injury that limited his playing time in 2025, causing him to redshirt.

After having gone through the transfer and acclamation process himself, Lee has dropped pieces of advice to Knight.

"He told me, 'Football is football. The only thing that is different is the tempo,'" Knight said. "'The [speed]. The physicality. That's the only thing that's different. Just go out there, play fast and play free, and then you'll be good.' That's kind of the big thing CJ told me."

