Pitt Pro Day Results: McMillon, George, Matlack
On Wednesday, scouts from all 32 NFL teams were in town for the Pitt Panthers Pro Day.
Taking part in the event were tight end Gavin Bartholomew, receiver Konata Mumpfield, safeties Donovan McMillon, Josh McCarty, and P.J. O’Brien, linebackers Brandon George and Jason Collier Jr., tackle Branson Taylor, running back Daniel Carter, kicker Ben Sauls, and edge rusher Nate Matlack.
On Thursday, the Pitt Panthers X account churned out the results among three of those draft hopefuls.
For Donovan McMillion, he checked in at 6-foot-1, 203 pounds. He clocked an impressive 40-yard dash time of 4.48 seconds. He added a 35-inch vertical jump, and McMillon pushed 21 reps on the 225-pound bench press.
Linebacker Brandon George checked in at 6-foot-3, 246 pounds. He posted a solid 4.65 in the 40-yard dash, likely exceeding most expectations. The former Pitt mike ‘backer also turned heads with a 42.5-inch vertical jump, and he did 28 bench press reps.
At 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, Nate Matlack recorded a 4.75 in the 40-yard dash. He also logged a 36.5-inch vertical, and a 10’2” broad jump.
As reported on Thursday, Gavin Bartholomew spent time with the New Orleans Saints a day prior to the Pro Day event at Pitt.
Last season, McMillon finished with 115 total tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception, eight passes defended, and a forced fumble.
George recorded 80 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.
In 2024, Matlack put together 22 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Panthers Commit Targeted by Several Schools
- Notable Defensive Linemen Visiting Pitt Football
- Texas Receiver Visiting Pitt Panthers This Weekend
- Pitt QB Commit Talks Upcoming Visit, Kade Bell, New Pledges
- Pitt QB Commit Angelo Renda Books First Visit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt