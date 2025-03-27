Cruce Brookins Credits Former Pitt Teammate For Rise
There’s been a lot of talk about Cruce Brookins throughout the Pitt Panthers spring camp.
Entering his junior year in the fall as a redshirt sophomore under Randy Bates, Brookins was a rotational player last season with solid contributions. He chipped in 36 tackles, a pair of interceptions, and two pass breakups as a redshirt freshman out of Homestead (Pa.) Steel Valley High School.
So far, as players are rewarded helmet stickers for creating turnovers, Brookins is matching up well with star linebacker and returning All-American Kyle Louis.
“It's tied up right now. Me and (Kyle Louis) got a bet going on, who could get the most (stickers) during whole spring,” Brookins said during Monday’s press conference, available on YouTube. “So, me and him are competing, trying to get the most, but we're tied up right now.”
As he continues to pop up in Pitt football headlines throughout the off-season, catching praise from coaches and teammates, Brookins gives credit to a standout player over the last two seasons in the back end of the Panthers defense.
“I feel like just my knowledge of the game, I feel like I know a lot more just learning from Donovan McMillon,” Brookins said on Monday. “I feel like he taught me a lot about playing that boundary spot.
“Just learning from him, watching film on him, learning how he went and processed things on the field. So, it's been good."
“I feel like always just doing my job, always being in the right position, just knowing what the coverage is, knowing what we're trying to do, and why we're doing it, and just being in the right spot at the right time.”
Throughout his two seasons in Pittsburgh, McMillon racked up an impressive number of takedowns, recording 220 total tackles.
It’s safe to say that Brookins took note of that element of the 2025 NFL Draft prospect’s game.
“I feel like the way he tackles, the way he gets to the ball, he's always around the ball, just learning that, learning how he processed things on the field,” Brookins said. “I feel like he's a very physical guy. I feel like we compliment each other well. So, by just learning from him actually helped me a lot this year coming up, even during the spring.”
During the referenced press conference, Pitt’s head coach applauded the rise of Brookins ahead of Year Three.
“Cruce Brookins is doing a heck of a job. I think midway through the year he hit a little freshman wall last year,” Narduzzi said. “I asked him that about two weeks ago. He made the comment, 'It's a long season.'"
“You know, you think about a high school player coming out and jumping in and playing a lot for, especially on third down, and I think he's got four turnover stickers. He's had a great spring so far. So, (knocks on wood), keep that up. Cruce is looking good.”
Brookins clarified that his four stickers came through three interceptions and a fumble recovery throughout spring ball.
