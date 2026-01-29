Big Changes Could Be Coming to Pitt Basketball

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are in the midst of one of the more uninspiring basketball seasons in recent history.

At 9-12 (2-6 ACC), Jeff Capel and the Panthers are on pace for the program's first losing season since 2021-22.

And after coming off a three-game losing streak, plus losses to Quinnipiac and Hofstra already in the record books, it doesn't look like this season will get much better.

Athletic Director Allen Greene spoke to the media on Jan. 28, mostly about the new Acrisure Stadium capacity and other football-related topics , but he also took some time to speak about the current state of the men's basketball program.

Big Changes Could Be On the Horizon

To say that Greene is unsatisfied with the basketball program would be an understatement. He mentioned that football and men's basketball are Pitt's two main sports that drive revenue, and when the Petersen Events Center is barely half-filled each home game, big changes will likely be made soon.

"We have high expectations for our men's basketball program, and we haven't lived up to those expectations this year," Greene said. "Obviously, coach knows that, the staff is aware of that, the players are aware of that. They want more out of what we got going on, and I know they're working their tails off to try to fix it."

The only thing Capel has going for him is an incoming top 10 recruiting class, according to 247Sports , thanks to four-stars Anthony Felesi , Chase Foster and Jermal Jones . This class is on track to become Pitt's best recruiting class under Capel, and by a large margin.

Even still, the elite recruiting class may not be enough to keep Capel around for another season.

"Evaluation of coaches always happens during the season," Greene said. "We've got some things that we've got to do collectively as a department and as a men's basketball program to better position them."

Greene Doesn't Comment on Capel's Future

Greene was asked directly if he plans to have Capel return as head coach next season, and gave a vague response.

"My comments about making sure that we're focusing on our team this year are paramount," he said.

In Greene's comments about focusing on this season, he said that he is currently working with the men's basketball staff to "talk about where our gaps are" and "how we close those gaps." At 12 losses in January, it is nearly impossible for Pitt to make the NCAA Tournament even if these "gaps" are closed.

Still, Green says he will shift his focus to the 2026-27 at a later date.

"We have to do better all around the entire program," Greene said. "I'm going to make sure I focus on what we do to best position our program so that we can finish strong, and then we'll go from there."

