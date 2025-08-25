Pitt Left Tackle Officially Declared vs. Duquesne
Pitt has had its fair share of trouble protecting the quarterback over the last few seasons, and that's a major reason why Jeff Persi was brought in from Michigan and Kendall Stanley was brought in from Charlotte.
The pair competed for the starting left tackle spot all offseason, and while it appeared that Persi held an advantage through the summer, the first two-deep depth chart confirmed it.
Persi earned the starting job at left tackle, and head coach Pat Narduzzi explained why Monday at his first in-season press conference.
"Jeff came in spring ball, played really well," Narduzzi said. "Just consistent, I would say. More than anything, just shows consistency on a daily basis. He's done a nice job for us, we're excited to watch him come out and play that first game with the Pitt script on."
Persi - a 6-foot-8, 315-pounder from Mission Viejo, Calif. - spent five seasons at Michigan before entering the transfer portal last winter. He was expected to figure into the starting rotation with the Wolverines before deciding on a fresh start for his final season of eligibility.
According to Pro Football Focus, Persi played 168 snaps last season. He spent the majority of his time last season (and in his Michigan career) at left tackle.
He was credited with allowing 10 pressures and two sacks last season.
Pitt has dealt with injuries on the offensive line in recent seasons, especially at left tackle, and the season-ending injury to Branson Taylor last season was a turning point in the season. Ryan Baer was forced out of position, struggling at left tackle, and the unit suffered as a whole.
Persi gives the Panthers a massive, veteran presence at the most important spot on the offensive line and allows Baer to slide back to the left side. With Lyndon Cooper and BJ Williams returning at center and right guard, respectively, and Richmond transfer Keith Gouveia securing the left guard spot, there are reasons for optimism entering the new season.
Stanley may not have earned a spot on the line, but he will serve as the first lineman off the bench. He can serve as an extra blocker and slide into either tackle spot if called upon - even worked at guard during the offseason.
The offensive line as a whole was embarrassed by its performance last season, and there was an emphasis this offseason to flush last season's performance and get stronger and faster. Persi will be a key piece in bouncing back - but so will Stanley.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Receives First Bowl Projections of 2025
- Falcons Cut Former Pitt QB
- Pitt vs West Virginia Backyard Brawl May Not Go Anywhere
- Pitt Reveals Team Captains for 2025 Season
- Pitt Desperate for LB Depth
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt