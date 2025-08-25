Inside The Panthers

Pitt Left Tackle Officially Declared vs. Duquesne

Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi discussed the offensive line, detailing the all-important left tackle competition

Karl Ludwig

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pitt has had its fair share of trouble protecting the quarterback over the last few seasons, and that's a major reason why Jeff Persi was brought in from Michigan and Kendall Stanley was brought in from Charlotte.

The pair competed for the starting left tackle spot all offseason, and while it appeared that Persi held an advantage through the summer, the first two-deep depth chart confirmed it.

Persi earned the starting job at left tackle, and head coach Pat Narduzzi explained why Monday at his first in-season press conference.

"Jeff came in spring ball, played really well," Narduzzi said. "Just consistent, I would say. More than anything, just shows consistency on a daily basis. He's done a nice job for us, we're excited to watch him come out and play that first game with the Pitt script on."

Persi - a 6-foot-8, 315-pounder from Mission Viejo, Calif. - spent five seasons at Michigan before entering the transfer portal last winter. He was expected to figure into the starting rotation with the Wolverines before deciding on a fresh start for his final season of eligibility.

According to Pro Football Focus, Persi played 168 snaps last season. He spent the majority of his time last season (and in his Michigan career) at left tackle.

He was credited with allowing 10 pressures and two sacks last season.

Pitt has dealt with injuries on the offensive line in recent seasons, especially at left tackle, and the season-ending injury to Branson Taylor last season was a turning point in the season. Ryan Baer was forced out of position, struggling at left tackle, and the unit suffered as a whole.

Persi gives the Panthers a massive, veteran presence at the most important spot on the offensive line and allows Baer to slide back to the left side. With Lyndon Cooper and BJ Williams returning at center and right guard, respectively, and Richmond transfer Keith Gouveia securing the left guard spot, there are reasons for optimism entering the new season.

Stanley may not have earned a spot on the line, but he will serve as the first lineman off the bench. He can serve as an extra blocker and slide into either tackle spot if called upon - even worked at guard during the offseason.

The offensive line as a whole was embarrassed by its performance last season, and there was an emphasis this offseason to flush last season's performance and get stronger and faster. Persi will be a key piece in bouncing back - but so will Stanley.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/Football