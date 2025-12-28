PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers now have multiple defensive coaching positions to fill this offseason.

In the wake of long-time defensive coordinator Randy Bates retiring following the loss to ECU in the Military Bowl, linebackers coach Ryan Manalac has accepted the defensive coordinator position with UConn, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported. Thamel further reported that Manalac signed a 2-year deal with the Huskies.

Sources: Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac has agreed to a two-year deal to be UConn's new defensive coordinator. He spent the last four years at Pitt, coaching First Team All-American Kyle Louis. He’s the former defensive coordinator at Bucknell and Ohio Dominican. pic.twitter.com/kgdlJdTgye — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 28, 2025

It's a major loss for the Panthers as Manalac developed into an integral part of the defensive coaching staff since being hired from Bucknell in 2021.

Pat Narduzzi hired Manalac to replace Rob Harley, who left to take the defensive coordinator job at Arkansas State, and Manalac helped not only increase the defensive recruiting profile but develop the unit into one of the top on the team.

Manalac's Time at Pitt

Manalac spent five seasons at Pitt, and during his time, he helped players like SirVocea Dennis, Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles earn All-ACC - and All-American - honors. He was a guiding voice of "the Sharks," over the last two seasons. The Pitt linebackers christened themselves the Sharks, and it came about as Manalac encouraged their style of play on the field.

"There's no complaining [with sharks], you get up, doesn't matter if there are any bumps and bruises," Manalac said last season. "You are going to get up and attack every single day mentality. You are certainly going to attack your preparation. Then on the football field that's an aggressive mentality. We are going to go and we are going to take shots. One shark misses, the next one is there."

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) tackles during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Manalac helped land recruits like Louis, Biles, Braylan Lovelace, Jeremiah Marcelin, Francis Brewu and was paramount in securing a top linebacking class with Isaiah Simmons, Marcus Jennings, Joshua Pittman and Desmond Johnson.

It's a tough loss for the Panthers, and one that could have an impact when it comes to the eventual defensive coordinator hire. It's likely that Manalac was at least considered for the job, but with his hiring at UConn, a door has been closed.

Defensive line coach Tim Daoust, secondary coach Archie Collins and safeties coach Cory Sanders are all set to return next season. Daoust has done a good job in a relatively short period of time, and Sanders and Collins have been long-term members of the staff. Sanders, who currently holds an assistant head coach title, could be a coach to watch when it comes to a promotion.

Regardless, the Pitt defensive staff will look very different when camp begins in the spring.

