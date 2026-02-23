2027 LB Schedules Official Visit With Pitt

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have scheduled an official visit with 2027 linebacker Davon Smith for June 11-13, he announced on Feb. 23.

Smith will visit Pitt at the same time as three-star offensive lineman commit Colin Urrea and Copwell, Texas athlete Jaden Bibbs.

Smith is the ninth recruit to schedule an official visit with the Panthers this offseason.

Pitt won't be the only stop for Smith, though. He announced on Feb. 20 that he will spend May 29-31 on an official visit to Utah.

Smith was first offered by linebackers coach Joe Bowen on Feb. 1, and he holds 23 total offers.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)

LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)

June 18-20

OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Smith's Impressive Junior Season

Smith does not have a star rating by 247Sports, On3 or ESPN yet, but will likely be at least a three-star after his 2025 season.

Smith plays his high school ball at Westfield, a 6A school in Houston, Texas, and posted 121 total tackles, 26 for a loss, three interceptions, two sacks, 10 hurries and a pick six, according to his X profile and MaxPreps.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker also recorded 250 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns last season.

Smith is the second defensive player to schedule an official visit with Pitt. The other is Bibbs, who plays cornerback and kick returner.

The other seven official visits are all from offensive players, including Pitt's four 2027 commits — quarterback Kevin Verpaele, running back Tyler Reid, wide receiver Jacob Thomas and offensive lineman Urrea.

Pitt's New LB Room

Pitt was forced into revamping the linebackers room after All-American Kyle Louis declared for the NFL Draft, All-ACC Rasheem Biles transferred to Texas and position coach Ryan Manalac became the defensive coordinator at UConn.

The Panthers have since rebuilt the room with the hiring of Bowen, Buffalo's former defensive coordinator, and the transfer additions of Alex Sanford Jr. from Purdue and DeMarco Ward from Memphis.

Sanford was Pitt's only transfer to have Power 4 starting experience and Ward was a key starter for the Tigers in the American at the Group of Five level.

Pitt likely won't have to target linebackers too heavily in high school recruiting for its 2027 class, either. Sanford, returning starter Braylan Lovelace and Abe Ibrahim will be the only graduating linebackers at the end of the 2026 season, leaving familiar names like Jayden Bonsu, Jeremiah Marcelin, Cameron Lindsey, Emmanuel Taylor and Davin Brewton.

The Panthers currently also have two redshirt freshmen, two walk-ons and three true freshmen linebackers heading into 2026, which makes for plenty of depth across the three linebacker spots.

