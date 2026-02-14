Pitt Dealing With Multiple Injuries Before North Carolina Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are in the midst of a losing streak and it might get even tougher without some of their starters ahead of their next ACC contest.

The ACC injury report came out the day prior to their road matchup vs. No. 11 North Carolina on Feb. 14, which shows five Pitt players on it, which could end up making it a difficult game throughout.

Pitt has two new players on the injury report, with fifth year guard Damarco Minor listed as "Questionable" and senior forward Cameron Corhen listed as "Probable" vs. UNC.

It also includes two players out for the season in fifth year center Dishon Jackson and redshirt sophomore forward Papa Amadou Kante, plus sophomore guard Brandin Cummings, who may also not feature for the Panthers again this campaign.

What This Means for Pitt

The Panthers have 12 scholarship players and if these five players are out, then they will have just seven scholarship players available vs. the Tar Heels.

Pitt would llkely then only have six scholarship players available, as freshman forward Henry Lau hasn't played after having surgery prior to the season, plus two walk-ons in junior forwards Benjamin Mayhew and Jajuan Nelson.

Those six players available scholarship players include guards in freshmen Macari Moore and Omari Witherspoon, plus sophomore Nojus Indrusaitis, senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr., plus freshman post players in forward Roman Siulepa and center Kieran Mullen.

Pitt has relied on Corhen massively in the post with the injuries to Amadou Kante and Jackson, plus the lack of experience from Mullen, who they originally wanted to redshirt.

Corhen leads the Panthers and ranks sixth in the ACC with 33.5 minutes per game, while also leading the team with 7.0 rebound per game and second with 12.0 points per game.

Minor is the most veteran guard for Pitt and a big leader for a team that lacks experience at the position.

He leads the Panthers with 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game, plus a 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio and both 91.1% free throw shooting and 35.9% 3-point shooting.

Both players have featured in all 25 games for Pitt this season, which should give hope to fans and head coach Jeff Capel that they're available for this matchup.

Who Starts for Pitt if They Can't Play

Pitt only having six scholarship players available vs. North Carolina would put them in a tough spot.

They would need Mullen at center, Siulepa at power forward, Dunning at small forward, Indrusaitis at shooting guard and Witherspoon at point guard, with Moore coming off the bench.

Pitt would also have to almost never sub, even if they use their two walk-ons, as they would still just have eight players available.

The Panthers have struggled with having real depth all season and with one month left in the season, it's not getting any better for them.

