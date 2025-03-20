Pitt Offense Progressing in Year Two Under Kade Bell
With a fresh three-year contract in the books, the Pitt Panthers offense enters year two operating under offensive coordinator Kade Bell’s leadership.
From within the coaching staff, there’s a growing continuity between the young coordinator and the veteran head coach.
“I think you add a year onto it, just all the videotape that we watched during the winter, all the self scout, looking at who we were, what we did, what we can do better in all phases offensively, I think it just continues to grow,” Pat Narduzzi said in Tuesday’s press conference.
“Again, he continues to grow as a coordinator and a leader of offense. So, I think every year is a little bit better. He learned maybe from some of the older guys on the staff, including me, which is great. He's always willing to continue to learn and get better. That's a positive.”
Projected starting tight end Jake Overman expressed excitement in the post-practice press conference around the strength of the offense given the full year of experience within Bell’s scheme.
“It's great,” Overman said. “We are light years ahead right now of where we were last year. So, being able to play with a little bit more confidence, a little bit more swagger, I think we're definitely seeing it right now.
“All the work that we put in this past year, it's just going to stack and stack until we're able to go out and show it in our first game.”
The collective knowledge and comfortability within Bell’s offense across the roster is amplified by a quality leader at the quarterback position.
“Yeah, I'm seeing a great leader. (Eli Holstein is) the leader of our offense right now, and I think a lot of guys are getting behind him,” Overman said. “Being a second-year (starter), we know the kind of leader that he is, the kind of player that he is, the kind of man that he is.
“We're behind him, and we love what he's doing. Coach Bell came out and told us that the quarterback is the leader of our offense, and we do what the quarterback says. So, we're right there rallying behind Eli with everything he says.”
With a full year of the offense under his belt, Holstein feels the speed within his decision-making entering Year Two under Coach Bell brings tangible improvement.
“Just being more comfortable with the reads that I'm making, there's quicker decisions, getting the ball out on time and on target,” Holstein said on Tuesday. “You know, when you're more comfortable in the offense, the more time that you spend with Coach Bell, with those guys, just going through the offense, you're able to go out there and make quicker decisions. That's really big for a quarterback."
“You've got to be able to go out there and make those quick decisions, make the right decision (laughs), most importantly. The quicker the decisions are, the faster those guys get the ball in their hands, and able to go out there and make some plays with it.”
Holstein and Overman are key components among a solid group of returning players on offense. That pair is joined by star running back Desmond Reid, receivers Kenny Johnson and Raphael Williams Jr., offensive lineman Ryan Baer, and others.
