Pitt TE Announces Return for 2025
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have an important piece of their offense back in 2025, which will help them going into next season.
Panthers redshirt senior tight end Jake Overman announced that he is returning for the 2025 season, marking his sixth and final with the program. Alliance 412, the NIL Collective that represents Pitt student-athletes, had their symbol at the bottom of the announcement, likely playing a role in that return.
Overman hails from Yoruba Linda, Calif., near Anaheim, and started three seasons for Servitte High School.
He was a consensus three-star tight end in the Class of 2020, with 247Sports rating him as the No. 33 tight end and No. 78 recruit in California, while Rivals gave him a 5.5 rating.
Overman would commit to Oregon State and played in all seven games in his freshman season in 2020, with one catch for 19 yards in the season finale vs. Arizona State. He also played in all 13 games in 2021, but didn't make a catch.
He would make seven catches for 51 yards in 13 games with eight starts in 2022, with his catches coming in . He then only played in four games and made one start in 2023, but didn't make a catch.
Overman who transfer to Pitt in the offseason and enrolled early to participate in spring practices.
He served as the backup to senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew, playing in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2024.
Overman played in 242 snaps on offense and 73 snaps on special teams. He made 16 catches for 149 yards on the season, with his best game coming in a 48-25 road loss to No. 20 SMU in Week 10, where he made four catches for 48 yards, both season-highs.
He had multiple catches in four games, including wins vs. Kent State at home in Week 1, Cincinnati on the road in Week 2 and Syracuse at home in Week 9 and the road loss to Louisville in Week 13.
Overman will join returning Pitt tight ends in rising redshirt senior Jake Renda and rising sophomore Malachi Thomas. Pitt is also adding incoming freshman Max Hunt, from Plant High School in Tampa, Fla.
