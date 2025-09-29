Pitt Offense Still Struggling Under Different OC
PITTSBURGH — It was another rough outing for the Pitt Panthers offense in the 34-27 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.
Pitt had 239 yards of offense and 11 first downs in the first half, but it all fell apart completely in the second half. The Panthers were shut out, had just 100 yards of offense and just three first-down conversions.
The offense also turned it over three times, was 1-for-10 on third down, had three 3-and-outs and turned it over on downs three times in the loss.
The more concerning takeaway from the game is that there is still no noticeable improvement from Pitt's offense in the second season under Bell's system, compared to former offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr's offense.
According to Panthers-Lair's Jim Hammett, Pitt has 19 offensive touchdowns, is averaging 22.7 points per game, 84.3 rush yards per game, 328 total yards per game and is 2-7 in the last nine Power Four games with Bell's offense. Bell's quarterbacks also have a 14-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio in those games.
In the last nine Power-Four games under Cignetti before he was fired, Pitt had 18 offensive touchdowns, averaged 18.8 points per game, 88.1 rush yards per game, 318 total yards per game and also had a record of 2-7. The touchdown-to-interception ratio of Pitt quarterbacks during that time was 11-8.
In 2023, Cignetti's final season with Pitt, the Panthers had the No. 77 passing offense, the No. 121 rushing offense and the No. 116 total offense in the country that year. Bell's offense in 2025 is trending in that direction.
In Bell's first season in 2024, Pitt made a noticeable improvement with the No. 24 passing offense, the No. 84 rushing offense and the No. 44 overall offense in the country. But in 2025, Bell's offense through four games is ranked No. 18 in passing, No. 124 in rushing and No. 73 in total offense.
A large part of the offensive decline is due to Pitt not consistently sustaining drives. Against Louisville, the offense averaged just over 4.4 plays and 27.1 yards per drive. In Week 3 against West Virginia, Pitt was 4-for-17 on third down, had four 3-and-outs and averaged 4.8 plays and 21.0 yards per drive.
It's difficult to score when gaining under 30 yards per drive, and it's difficult to gain more yards when averaging under five plays per drive. Pat Narduzzi has also noticed this trend and is not pleased with it.
"They had the ball for 40 minutes, we had it for 20 minutes," Narduzzi said after the loss to Louisville. "First half, we had three 3-and-outs, I believe. Came in the second half, had another three-and-out. Too many three-and-outs. Got to move the sticks."
Another area of concern is the increase in turnovers from 2024 to 2025. Pitt was No. 54 in turnovers per game last year with 1.5, and is No. 8 this season, averaging 2.5 turnovers a game. That's on pace to have the highest turnover average in Pitt history since 2000.
"When you're in scoring position, you can't turn the ball over," Narduzzi said. "It's simple. We've got to be better. Kade has got to be better. And the quarterback's got to play better."
Cignetti was fired after just two seasons in his second coaching stint with the Panthers. Pitt's offense ranked last in the ACC in many categories during his short tenure. And so far this season, the offense under Bell is ranked in the lower half of the conference in total offense, rushing and in first, third and fourth down conversions.
