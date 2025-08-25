Pitt To Honor Mason Alexander During Season
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will honor Mason Alexander, the freshman cornerback who died in a car crash in March, during their Week 1 game against Duquesne on Saturday, Pat Narduzzi announced on Aug. 25.
Narduzzi said that Alexander's family will be in attendance, and his mother will do the coin toss before the game.
Alexander, 18, was a passenger in a white 2016 BMW 340 on March 1 in his hometown of Indianapolis. According to police, the BMW attempted to overtake the vehicle ahead of it by switching lanes.
Upon cresting a hill, it approached a Toyota Rav4. The BMW pulled to the right to avoid a collision with the vehicle and slid through the grass before impacting a tree and catching fire, killing Alexander.
The driver of the BMW, Trey Williams, 18, was charged with reckless homicide, reckless driving causing bodily injury and false government identification.
“I received a call this morning that no parent, teacher or coach ever wants to get — the news of the sudden loss of a young and promising life. Our entire program is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Mason Alexander’s passing," Narduzzi wrote in his statement on March 2.
"Mason had just enrolled at Pitt in January following his early graduation from Indiana’s Hamilton Southeastern High School. Even during that short time, he made a great impression on all of us. Mason was proud and excited to be a Panther, and we felt the same way about having him in our Pitt family. He will always be a Panther to us. The Alexander family and Mason’s many loved ones and friends will be in our prayers.”
Alexander committed to Pitt in June 2024 and signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4. He enrolled in January, along with 13 other freshmen.
ESPN and Rivals had Alexander as one of the top recruits in the nation as a four-star.
Alexander played high school football at Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind. He made 112 total tackles and six interceptions in 33 high school games.
