Former Pitt QB Returning Before NFL Season
PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to be active for Week 1, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Aug. 24
Pickett has been dealing with a hamstring injury and did not appear in a preseason game. Stefanski also did not announce who will be the backup to starter Joe Flacco.
The Browns have been working with rookie quarterbacks Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and free agent pickup Tyler Huntley behind Flacco this preseason.
Gabriel posted a line of 272 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing nearly 68% of his passes in two preseason appearances. Sanders completed nearly 59% of his passes for 152 yards and two scores in two preseason games.
Huntley was the only quarterback to appear in all three games. He completed 77% of his throws for 129 yards and one touchdown.
Pickett was traded to Cleveland in March in exchange for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick. He spent one season playing for the Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl as the backup to Jalen Hurts.
Pickett appeared in five games last season, totaling 291 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while completing nearly 60% of his passes. He also had nine carries for 15 yards and one score. Pickett made just one start against the Cowboys in December.
Pickett was a former first-round pick, drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He completed 63% of his passes for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his two seasons with the Steelers. Pickett was later traded to Philadelphia in March 2024.
Pickett played five seasons at Pitt and won the ACC Championship in his redshirt senior season in 2021. He led the Panthers to an 11-3 record and passed for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Pickett also had 241 rushing yards and five rushing scores.
In his career at Pitt, Pickett finished with a 62% completion percentage, 12,303 yards, 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also had 809 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 52 games.
