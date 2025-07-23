Pitt HC Shuts Down Rumors Over Starting QB
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers head into 2025 with many of their top players back, including their starting quarterback, who some had doubts on after the end of last season.
Pitt redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein transferred in from Alabama after the 2023 season and excelled early on as the starting quarterback in 2024.
He started off by completing 30-of-40 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns to one interception in the 55-24 blowout season opener vs. the Kent State at Acrisure Stadium in the season opener.
Holstein played a big role in comebacks in back-to-back games vs. Power Four opponents. He led three touchdown drives and the last drive for the game-winning field goal on the road vs. Cincinnati in Week 2, after Pitt was down 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
He also led two touchdown drives late vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 at home, to end a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining, and win 38-34.
Holstein had another great game in the 34-24 win vs. North Carolina on the road in Week 6. He completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, while also leading Pitt on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
He struggled with injuries the rest of the season, forcing himself out of three games and missing three games as well over the final seven games of the season.
Holstein didn't join Pitt for ACC media days down in Charlotte, N.C. on July 23, with some wondering whether or not the coaching staff lost faith in him.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi shut down those rumors, saying that Holstein is still the starting quarterback and that the, "Last two years, brought a quarterback down here and it didn't work out," when speaking with Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Pitt brought in two new quarterbacks over the offseason, including senior quarterback Cole Gonzales from Oklahoma and four-star quarterback Mason Heinstchel from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio.
Gonzales was a target for Pitt in the winter transfer portal, before going to Oklahoma. He previously played for Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell at Western Carolina.
Heintschel starred in high school, throwing for 7,322 yards and 79 touchdowns in his career there. He had a sensational senior season, completing 188-of-272 passes, 69.1%, for 2,444 yards and 35 touchdowns, while also rushing for 770 yards and six touchdowns.
Pitt fans will hope that Holstein stays healthy and has the great performances he did early in 2024, throughout the entirety of 2025.
