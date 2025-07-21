Former Panthers Impress in NBA Summer League
NBA Summer League is an oppurtunity for up-and-coming basketball players to prove their worth for NBA teams after their college careers. Former Pitt basketball players Bub Carrington, Blake Hinson and Zack Austin all got a chance to play in this years Summer League.
Of the three Pitt alumni, Bub Carrington of the Washington Wizards got the least amount of playing time in Summer League, but for a good reason. Carrington has already proven himself has a solid rotation player for the Washington Wizards, making All-Rookie Second Team.
Carrington only played two games his second Summer League, averaging 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and four assits. As the Wizards continue to try improving their team, Carrington will remain an important piece in their young core.
Blake Hinson also played in his second Summer League this year. The former sharpshooting Pitt forward spent last season on the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors. In the G League, Hinson averaged an impressive 20.1 points.
Hinson was able to play in all but one game for the Warriors' Summer League team this year, only missing out in a loss to the Miami Heat. While Hinson didn't put up huge numbers in Summer League, he still displayed his fearless shooting ability.
Hinson averaged 6.4 points through seven games in Summer League. While his future is uncertain, Hinson has made his mark on the Warriors organization, and could likely return to their G League affiliate or compete for a roster spot.
Zack Austin is the most recent Pitt basketball alumni to join the NBA. In the 2024-25 season, his final year at Pitt, Austin averaged 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and an ACC-best 1.7 blocks per game. Austin's three point shooting and impressive shot blocking ability makes him a great 3-and-D type of player that continues to be popular in the NBA.
Austin signed an exhibit 10 deal with the recent championship winners Oklahoma City Thunder. He played seven games for the Thunder's Summer League team.
Austin had difficulties with scoring through his seven games, averaging 3.1 points. His best scoring game came when he scored nine points in a win against the 76ers. Austin also had three steals that game, showing his defensive prowess.
While Austin's stats in Summer League probably don't blow anybody away, his contract allows him to particpate in training camp and still compete for a roster spot. If Austin is waived by the Thunder before the season starts, he could still have an opportunity to play for the team's G League affiliate.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Secures Australian Forward Commitment
- Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison Enters Plea Bargain
- Pitt Basketball to Play UCF at Neutral Site
- Fox Sports Fires Former Pitt RB
- Former Pitt Players Featured in NBA Summer League
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt