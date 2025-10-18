Pitt Projected to Face In-State Rival in Bowl Matchup
PITTSBURGH — The Athletic has projected the Pitt Panthers to play in-state rival, the Penn State Nittany Lions, in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.
If this game were to happen, it would be the first-ever bowl matchup between Pitt and Penn State in the 110-year history between these two teams.
Penn State currently leads the all-time series 41-38-4 and has won the three most recent matchups, dating back to 2017. The Nittany Lions won 33-14 in Beaver Stadium, then 51-6 in Pittsburgh in 2018, then 17-10 back in State College in 2019.
Pitt's last win over Penn State came in 2016, when it beat the Nittany Lions 42-39 at home. It was the first meeting between the in-state schools since 2000 and the first of the Pat Narduzzi era. Nathan Peterman was 11 of 15 passing for 91 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while James Conner went off for 118 yards, one touchdown and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.
Penn State recently fired former head coach James Franklin after a 3-3 start to the season, with losses to No. 6 Oregon, 0-4 UCLA and 3-2 Northwestern.
"James Franklin’s a great coach, and it’s a business we’re in," Narduzzi said earlier this week. "I say business, it’s business, and places gotta do what they gotta do. I’m not concerned about that; we don’t play them, and James will be OK. I've got a lot of respect for him, and it’s a shame because he’s a great coach. We all know that. He’s won a lot of games, he was in the playoffs a year ago, and then he’s looking like he is. I’m more focused on Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange and the challenge we have this weekend going up there in a dome.”
The Panthers have played in the Pinstripe Bowl just once before. They lost to Northwestern 31-24 in 2016. Peterman went 13-for-18 passing with 253 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Quandree Henderson led Pitt in rushing with six carries for 76 yards and Conner had eight carries for 32 yards.
Pitt is off to a better start than Penn State is so far this season. The Panthers are coming off wins over Boston College and No. 25 Florida State, led by true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel.
The Panthers will look to advance to 5-2 and 3-1 in the ACC with a road win over Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange today.
