Pitt vs. NC State Kickoff Time Announced
PITTSBURGH — The ACC has announced the time and TV designation for the Pitt Panthers' next home game against the NC State Wolfpack.
That game on Oct. 25 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network, the conference announced today.
This is the second 3:30 kickoff for Pitt this season and the first 3:30 kickoff at home since facing Cal in 2024. Every home game for the Panthers this season has all kicked off at noon.
The Panthers will be coming off a two-game road trip by the NC State game. They won a big 34-31 win over No. 25 Florida State last week to advance to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in the ACC, and head to Syracuse this upcoming weekend.
Desmond Reid had 200 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in his first game back from injury against the Seminoles. Mason Heintschel had another solid performance with 321 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and completed 72% of his throws. He also led the team in rushing with 64 yards on 16 carries.
This will be the first meeting between Pitt and NC State since 2020. The last three meetings, dating back to 2009, have gone in favor of the Wolfpack. The last Pitt win came in 2001 in the Tangerine Bowl. The Panthers hold a 5-4-1 record against NC State.
The last two meetings in 2020 and 2017 were both played in Pittsburgh. The most recent meeting ended in a 30-29 loss for Pitt. Kenny Pickett was 22 of 39 passing with 411 yards and a touchdown, and Lucas Krull hauled in eight catches for 186 yards.
This week, Pitt will head north to face Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. The Orange are 3-3 this season and 1-2 in the ACC. The Orange have not won a game since losing quarterback Steve Angeli to a season-ending injury in the win over Clemson.
Syracuse has lost 38-3 to Duke and 31-18 in the last two games. Pitt won last year's matchup with the Orange 41-13, in large part due to forcing five interceptions and two pick-sixes. Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis had the two touchdowns, while Brandon George, Braylan Lovelace and Phillip O'Brien Jr. had the other interceptions.
