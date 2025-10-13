Inside The Panthers

Pitt Releases Depth Chart vs. Syracuse

The Pitt Panthers have released the depth chart for this week's game against the Syracuse Orange.

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) eludes Syracuse Orange defensive back Duce Chestnut (0) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released the depth chart for their Week 8 ACC battle against the Syracuse Orange.

There have been some changes to the depth chart this week. Desmond Reid, Juelz Goff and Ja'Kyrian Turner have all been listed as starting running backs. All three backs played in the win over Florida State last weekend, with Turner and Reid getting the bulk of the work.

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles
Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Defensive end Zach Crothers and cornerback Nigel Maynard were removed from this week's depth chart, signaling potential long-term injuries for both of them. Maverick Gracio replaced Crothers' spot behind Jimm Scott and Zion Ferguson is now the third corner behind Tamon Lynum and Shawn Lee Jr.

Crothers was first ruled out two weeks ago against Boston College, and Maynard was a new addition to the ACC availability report last week.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Syracuse

Offense

Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales 

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner

Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler

Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson

Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp

Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes

Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley

Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown

Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley

Defense

Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky

Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James

Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Maverick Gracio

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor

Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim

Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey

Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant

Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Zion Ferguson

Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray

Specialists

Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski

