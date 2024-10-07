Pitt QB Earns National Award Honor
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein earned National Award recognition for his play in the 34-24 road win vs. North Carolina in the ACC opener.
The Davey O'Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in college football, honored Holstein, naming him as one of the top signal callers in the country last weekend.
He was one of eight quarterbacks on the list, also known as the "Great 8." This included ACC quarterbacks in Cam Ward of Miami and Kyle McCord of Syracuse, Big Ten quarterbacks in Max Brosmer of Minnesota, Will Howard of Ohio State and Will Rogers of Washington, plus Bryson Daily of Army and Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt.
Holstein completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. He also led the Panthers on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
He had two incredible long throws to senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield of 43 yards that set up the opening field goal and 46 yards that led to the first touchdown of the second half.
Holstein also consistently targeted junior running back Desmond Reid, who led the Panthers with 10 catches for 179 yards a touchdown vs. the Tar Heels.
The 381 yards is the most for a Pitt freshman quarterback in a single game, breaking the record of 366 yards that Alex Van Pelt set against then ranked No. 9 rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in a 31-31 tie in Morgantown on Sept. 30, 1989.
Holstein has also completed three touchdown passes in his first five games of the season, the first Pitt quarterback to do so in program history.
He is also the first Pitt freshman quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards in four games since Van Pelt did it in 1989 and to have a 5-0 record since Dan Marino did in 1979.
Holstein earned this honor prior after his performance vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 14 at Acrisure Stadium. He completed 21-of-30 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns, including two touchdown drives with five minutes to go in the 38-34 comeback victory.
He, along with the Pitt offense, will look to maintain their great start to the season as they face Cal at home on Oct. 12 with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
