Pitt Projected to Face Powerhouse Program in Bowl Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to play great football and their recent bowl projection reflects their rise in 2024
Brent McMurphy of Action Network put Pitt up against Oklahoma in the in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. on Jan. 2, 2024. The Gator Bowl pits a Big Ten team vs. an SEC opponent, but an ACC team has played in three of the past four editions.
The last time that Pitt played in the Gator Bowl was 1980, when they dominated No. 18 South Carolina, 37-9. Pitt also won in 1977, a 34-3 blowout of No. 11 Clemson and lost to No. 4 Georgia Tech, 21-14 in 1956.
The Sooners hold a 9-1-1 record against the Panthers in their 11 meetings, with many of them coming in blowouts. They won at home in the last meeting in Norman, 52-10 in 1990, and their past four matchups as well, both 46-10 in 1975 and 37-8 in 1969 at home and 42-10 in 1984 and 55-29 in 1971. both at Pitt Stadium.
The lone Pitt win in the all-time series came in 1965,13-9 at Pitt Stadium. Oklahoma also win in 1952, 1955, 1957 and 1960, while the two teams tied 7-7 in 1953.
Oklahoma is 4-1 on the season and No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, with three straight wins at home to begin against Temple, Houston and Temple, before losing to then ranked No. 6 Tennessee in Week 4. They got their first road win and SEC win, after joining the conference this season, against Auburn in Week 5.
This is the second straight week that McMurphy predicted that Pitt would play in the Gator Bowl, picking LSU as their opponent.
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach put Pitt in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, with Bonagura picking Texas Tech and Schalbach choosing Utah as their opponent.
Utah has defeated Pitt in all three meetings, including 35-7 in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2005, 27-24 in the 2010 season opener, upsetting then ranked No. 15 Pitt in Salt Lake City, and 26-14 in 2011 in Pittsburgh. Pitt has never played Texas Tech.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl features an ACC opponent vs. a Big 12 opponent. Pitt played in it once in 2001, known then as the Tangerine Bowl, as they stopped future NFL star quarterback Phillip Rivers and NC State, winning 34-19.
The Gator Bowl and Pop-Tarts Bowl did send representatives to watch Pitt in their comeback win vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 and also in the road win vs. North Carolina in Week 6, the first time that Pitt won in Chapel Hill.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports put Pitt vs. Indiana in the Badboy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., an ACC vs. Big Ten bowl.
The Hoosiers have a 7-2 record vs. the Panthers, but the two teams haven't played in more than 70 years since 1952, which the Panthers won 28-7 at home. The other win vs. the Hoosiers also came at home, 21-14 in 1948.
Pitt played in the Pinstripe Bowl back on Dec. 28, 2016, where they would lose to Northwestern, 31-24. They also played at Yankee Stadium last season, and lost to rival Syracuse 28-13 on Nov. 11, 2023, allowing 21 unanswered points in the second half.
