Pitt Volleyball Still No. 1 Ranked Team
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers volleyball still is the No. 1 ranked team in the country in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, with no team getting the better of them yet.
This makes it five straight weeks that Pitt has held the No. 1 spot and the second straight week they've received all 61 first place votes.
The Panthers are 14-0 on the season and 4-0 in the ACC, with victories on the road vs the Boston College Eagles and the Syracuse Orange this past weekend.
The Eagles managed to take the first set off before the Panthers took the next three for the victory. That was the first set that the Panthers dropped all season, ending a streak of 36 consecutive victories, the last time in Divison I to drop a set.
Pitt would sweep Syracuse with ease and got some rotation to give key players like senior setter Rachel Fairbanks and redshirt junior middle blocker some rest.
Freshman middle blocker Dalia Vîrlan started both matches, with six kills and a .455 hitting percentage vs. Boston College. Senior setter Nisa Buzlutepe had a season-high assists vs. Syracuse.
AVCA Coaches Poll
Pitt is back to serving as the only undefeated team in the AVCA Coaches Poll. No. 24 Washington, who moved up a spot, suffered a loss on the road to No. 9 Wisconsin. South Dakota State, who had two points, is the only other undefeated team in the country at 14-0.
The entire top 10 stayed the same, with Nebraska, Penn State, Louisville, Stanford, Creighton, Texas, Kansas, Wisconsin and Purdue ranking No. 2-10.
Florida State dropped five spots from No. 16 to No. 21, after suffering a sweep to Virginia on the road. Miami, who received votes, also lost in a sweep to Virginia, who themselves received votes for the first time this season at 13-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC.
Georgia Tech went down to No. 20 after losing in a sweep on the road to No. 4 Louisville.
Oregon stayed at No. 11 and USC moved up to No. 16 after they defeated then ranked No. 12 Minnesota in four sets at home. Pitt swept both teams on the road.
Pitt Volleyball Schedule Ahead
Pitt faces No. 15 SMU, who moved up three spots from No. 18 this week. SMU is also undefeated in the ACC, sweeping then ranked No. 13 Georgia Tech on Sept. 27, Clemson on Sept. 29 and Syracuse on Oct. 4. They did have to go to five sets to take down Boston College on Oct. 6
The two teams are travel partners, so they'll either travel to or host the same opponents each weekend.
Pitt hosts SMU on Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m., with a broadcast on the ACC Network, while they'll travel to Dallas on Oct. 12 for a 2:00 p.m. start.
This will serve as the first meetings between the two schools, as SMU joined the ACC from the American Athletic Conference, which they won in 2023.
