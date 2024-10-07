Three Pitt Players Receive ACC Honors
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had three players make it onto the ACC Team of the Week after their 34-24 road victory over North Carolina in Week 6.
Junior Desmond Reid earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors, redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors and redshirt freshman Eli Holstein was the ACC Rookie of the Week.
Reid had 18 carries for 55 yards on the ground, but starred as option in the passing game for Holstein, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
His best play came in the second quarter, with the Panthers down 7-3. Holstein found him for a pass over the middle of the field and Reid used his speed to go past almost every Tar Heels defender, besides one, going 72 yards to the seven-yard line.
Reid also earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for his play vs. Cincinnati on the road in Week 2 in the River City Rivalry.
He finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
His performance led Pitt from down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Louis led the Panthers with 2.5 tackles for loss and a sacks, while also making nine total tackles, five solo in the win over the Tar Heels.
He forced North Carolina to turn it over on downs twice in the fourth quarter. He combined with fellow linebacker in sixth year Brandon George to stop North Carolina junior running back Omarion Hampton on a 4th down and 1 rush at the eight-yard line.
The Pitt offense had a long drive to drain the clock and put them up 10. UNC tried to score quickly on the last drive, but Louis made the first and only sack of the game on graduate student quarterback Jacolby Criswell on 4th down and 2 to seal the victory for his team.
Louis also earned ACC Linebacker of the Week Honors for his play in the win vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home on Sept. 14. He made 13 tackles (five solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and the game-winning interception.
Holstein completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. He also led the Panthers on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
This is his fifth ACC Rookie of the Week honor in the five games he played. The only ACC Rookie of the Week honor he didn't win was for Week 5, as Pitt had a bye week and didn't play a game.
He also made the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 list, recognizing the top eight signal callers in the country over the week.
