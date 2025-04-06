Pitt Redshirt Freshman Learning from Kyle Louis
After preserving his redshirt in 2024, Cameron Lindsey has been working behind arguably the best player on the roster through the spring.
“Spring has been good, getting three percent better every day overall. It's been a great spring, just adjusting to every practice, finding something new to learn and get better with,” Lindsey said during Thursday’s press conference (available on YouTube). “Mainly, I've been the star (linebacker position).
“I've been playing a little bit of boundary outside, but I've been mostly to the field (side).
“It's been a great help for me, and especially in my game, watching somebody like Kyle (Louis). It’s been a great help for me, and especially in my game. Watching somebody like Kyle, having a guy like that in the room...I mean, it's just so much that whenever he's in the game and practice, (what) he does that I can use and try and apply to myself.
“Having somebody like that as a mentor and a leader is great.”
The fact Lindsey has three takeaway stickers on his helmet, rewarded to those who create turnovers in practice, was brought up in the press conference to the rising sophomore.
“Being better in coverage, trying to just get to my landmarks and my drops, and just executing,” Lindsey explained. “Also just being a ball player, you know, trusting what techniques that I've learned that Coach (Ryan Manalac) and all the other coaches have given us, just applying it.
“Yeah, I would say at least from the start of the spring, and maybe you'll say start of camp, I feel like the game for me has just slowed down so much.
“Also, I've been just managing my time a lot better, and trying to make sure I'm in our playbook, watching film, and...basically make it easier for myself by dumbing it down, and paying attention to the little details and everything. So, just...having a bigger visual, I'd say.”
Lindsey racked up over 300 tackles across his final three seasons at Alquippa High School. He was a relatively high-three-star recruit at No. 516 overall nationally, per 247Sports Composite.
Alongside Pitt on his offer list were Cincinnati, Maryland, Penn State, Syracuse, West Virginia, and many others.
