Major Pitt Recruiting Weekend Taking Shape Part 2
In the first of a two-part breakdown previewing the first major Pitt Panthers official visitor list taking shape, the following prospects were discussed:
- Linebacker Markel Dabney
- Running back Damon Ferguson
- CB/WR Blake Hamilton
- Tight end Lucas Shanafelt
- LB/Edge Reston Lehman
- Receiver Demetrice McCray
Major Pitt Recruiting Weekend Taking Shape (Part 1)
Below, the following prospects - alongside Pitt commits Angelo Renda, Dylan Wester, and Marcus Jennings - round out the June 5-7 official visitor list.
- Offensive lineman Lincoln Hoke (Pa.)
This is a top priority for the Pitt coaching staff, a 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive tackle with truly outstanding quickness off the snap, evident in his junior season highlights on Hudl. Last season, Lincoln Hoke recorded 66 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six-and-a-half sacks, two forced fumbles, two blocked kicks, and an interception last season. The remarkable quickness he shows off the snap is likely hereditary, the son of Chris Hoke who won two Super Bowls over his 11 seasons as a Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle.
- Running back Christian Lawrence (Ga.)
A three-star running back who rushed for 1,315 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, good enough for 8.4 yards per carry, in the Georgia program that produced Pitt tight end Malachi Thomas. Christian Lawrence also tacked on 311 receiving yards and three scores. The Panthers are in the fight for the Peach State speedster alongside Arkansas, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and others. He's an all-purpose back-type similar to the box Desmond Reid fits. (Click here for his highlights on Hudl).
- Receiver Larry Miles (Fla.)
Rated four stars via 247Sports Composite ranking, Larry Miles has raked in 40 scholarship offers. Kentucky and Miami are among the top competitors for Pitt as Arizona, Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and others. The 5-foot-10 1/2, 170-pound pass-catcher put together 68 catches for 1,024 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Later, he announced a trimmed-down list of college options, Pitt making his Top 10.
- Defensive lineman Logan Nagle
Through a 13-1 state championship season at DePaul Catholic, a quality program in New Jersey, defensive lineman Logan Nagle recorded 62 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 18 hurries, and two forced fumbles. Boston College, Indiana, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tulane, Wake Forest, and West Virginia are among Pitt's competitors for the 6-foot-5, 260-pound rising junior who visited Pittsburgh earlier this spring.
