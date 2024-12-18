Pitt LB Earns First Team All-American Honors

1ST TEAM ALL-AMERICAN ⭐️



Kyle Louis has been named a 1st Team All-America Linebacker by @sportingnews 🔥



The only player in the country to have:

97 Tackles

15.5 TFL

7 Sacks

4 INTs



Kyle earns Pitt's 100th 1st Team All-America honor 🔵🟡