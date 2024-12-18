Pitt LB Earns First Team All-American Honors
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis had an incredible 2024 campaign and is receiving national recognition for it.
The Sporting News named Louis as a First Team All-American, making him the 100th Panther to earn the honor. He is also the first Pitt sophomore defensive player since Hugh Green in 1978 to earn First Team All-American honors from an NCAA recognized-selector.
“We knew Kyle had All-America ability back in the spring,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a press release. “He absolutely delivered on our lofty expectations with an outstanding year. His production and impact were incredible. On behalf of our entire program, we congratulate Kyle on this richly deserved honor from The Sporting News. The best thing is, Kyle Louis is going to be even better in 2025.”
Louis has also earned Second Team All-American honors from CBS Sports, The Athletic and the Associated Press.
He earned All-ACC First Team honors last week too, as he had an excellent season at Star or outside linebacker, making 12 starts. The AP also named him as an All-ACC First Team linebacker.
He made 96 tackles (41 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, two pass breakups and forced a fumble. He also earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors twice in the win vs. West Virginia and North Carolina.
Louis had a season-high 13 tackles (five solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and the game-sealing interception of Mountaineers redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene.
He would make nine tackles (five solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and the game-winning sack on the final Tar Heels drive, giving the Panthers their first ever win in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louis would also make a 59-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 41-13 blowout win over rival Syracuse on Oct. 24. He was one of five players to make an interception and one of three to return one for a touchdown in the victory.
“I am honored, humbled and incredibly grateful to receive First Team All-America recognition from The Sporting News,” Louis said in a press release. “This honor is as much about my teammates and coaches as it is about me. I’m thankful for their support and all they do to help me be the best player and person I can be. It’s an honor and privilege to wear the Blue and Gold and compete with my Pitt brothers every day.”
Louis and his teammates will play one more time in 2024, as they face Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions
