Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers have the opportunity to bounce back in a major way against Louisville, but they will be shorthanded.
The ACC announced that Desmond Reid and Rashan Murray were out two hours before kickoff, which is obviously a major loss for Pitt. Juelz Goff will be a key piece for the Panthers, shouldering the majority of the load at running back, and while Murray is a loss, with Rashad Battle back in the lineup, it's a unit that will be okay.
Tamon Lynum is dressed but not in the starting lineup. Shadarian Harrison has replaced him in the starting unit - with Shawn Lee Jr. also in line for additional snaps.
Juelz Goff is receiving his first official home start with Reid out of the lineup.
Jake Overman is back healthy, not listed on the availability report and warming up with the team, but Justin Holmes earned the starting spot. Overman, Holmes and Malachi Thomas should all be expected to play.
Deuce Spann is also in the starting lineup now, listed alongside Kenny Johnson, Blue Hicks and Poppi Williams. Pat Narduzzi has hyped up Spann for a few weeks now, and with Reid out, there are more targets to go around.
Kickoff is a little under half an hour away, and the Panthers will look to start ACC play with a bang - and bounce back from a demoralizing performance against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl.
Starting Lineup
QB - Eli Holstein
RB - Desmond Reid
WR - Kenny Johnson
WR - Poppi Williams
WR - Blue Hicks
WR - Deuce Spann
TE - Justin Holmes
LT - Jeff Persi
LG - Keith Gouveia
C - Lyndon Cooper
RG - BJ Williams
RT - Ryan Baer
DE - Jimmy Scott
DT - Sean FitzSimmons
DT - Francis Brewu
DE - Blaine Spires
LB - Rasheem Biles
LB - Braylan Lovelace
LB - Kyle Louis
CB - Rashad Battle
S - Cruce Brookins
S - Javon McIntyre
CB - Shadarian Harrison
K - Trey Butkowski
P - Caleb Junko
LS - Nilay Upadhyayula
