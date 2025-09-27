How to Watch: Pitt vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will look to get a bounce-back win and start the ACC schedule strong against the Louisville Cardinals for their Week 5 matchup.
Quick Preview
Pitt is coming off a bye week. The last time the Panthers hit the field was in the 31-24 overtime loss to West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. Tye Edwards had 141 yards and three touchdowns for the Mountaineers, and Raphael "Poppi" Williams led Pitt in receiving with six catches, 119 yards and a touchdown.
The Panthers also committed an inexcusable 14 penalties for 118 yards and scored just two touchdowns on six trips to the red zone.
Louisville is coming off a 40-17 win over Bowling Green last week. The Cardinals also have wins over James Madison and Eastern Kentucky, and have yet to face a Power Four opponent.
One thing to look out for is the role injuries play in the game. The Cardinals have three running backs inactive on the ACC availability report and two listed as questionable, including their star back, Isaac Brown. Without those five, Louisville only has two healthy running backs on its roster.
Pitt also listed its star back, Desmond Reid, as questionable. Reid exited the West Virginia game in the first quarter and did not return. The offense had just 46 rushing yards against the Mountaineers.
History of Pitt vs. Louisville
This is the 22nd meeting between the Panthers and the Cardinals. Pitt has a slight edge in the all-time series with 11 wins to 10 losses. Pitt is also 8-5 against Louisville at home.
Last year's matchup saw the Cardinals winning comfortably, 37-9 at home. The Panthers haven't lost to Louisville in Acrisure Stadium since Oct. 13, 2012, when they fell short, 45-35. Before that, Louisville's last win in Pittsburgh came on Nov. 25, 2006.
Pitt's last home wins over the Cardinals were scores of 38-21 in 2023, 23-20 in 2020 and 45-34 in 2015.
How to Watch: Pitt vs. Louisville
This game will be another noon kick, and it will be televised on ESPN2 for the first time this season. Pitt has appeared on nearly every ESPN-affiliated network this season. The Week 1 game against Duquesne was on the ACC Network, the Central Michigan game was on ESPNU and the West Virginia game was on ESPN.
Pitt has also had every home game kickoff at noon so far this season, and next week's home game against Boston College will also be a noon kick.
Roy Philpott will have the play-by-play duties, Sam Acho will be the analyst and Taylor Davis will be the sideline reporter.
You can also listen to the game on 93.7 The Fan with Bill Hillgrove, Pat Bostick, Dorin Dickerson and Larry Richert. Or, tune in to Sirius XM 139 or 202 on the Sirius XM App. Pitt's student radio station, 92.1 FM WPTS, will also air the game.
