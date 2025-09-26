QB Commit to Visit Pitt for Louisville Game
Three-star quarterback Angelo Renda announced on his social media that he will visit the Pitt Panthers over the upcoming weekend, likely to watch the team take on Louisville.
The Texas native committed to the University of Pittsburgh in January. As the quarterback for Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Renda has found ways to standout in the heavily competitive football state of Texas.
During his junior year, Renda completed 71.4 percent of his passes (257 of 360). He put up 3,901 yards and 40 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. He rushed for 667 yards and nine touchdowns. This sharp play helped his team get a 15-1 record.
This will be Renda's third visit to Pittsburgh. His first visit was back in March where he was able to meet the Pitt football staff in person and get plenty of photos in the team's uniform.
Renda got offers from Jacksonville State, Tulsa, UTSA, and rival ACC school SMU. Renda chose Pitt over any other school before his first official visit. Renda told On SI that he was a fan of Pitt's style of fast-paced offense. He was also impressed with how the Panthers were playing in the 2024 season before quarterback Eli Holstein got injured.
Renda is coming off another impressive win, putting up 278 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns. He continues to let the Pitt coaching staff know they made a good choice giving him an offer.
Renda leads a long list of commits for the Pitt Panthers. Other 2026 commits include a trio of Pennsylvanian three-star offensive lineman and a three-star defensive lineman. Pitt continues to recruit and send offers as the football season goes on. While a lot of the targets are current high schoolers, potential transfers are also something to keep an eye on.
While much focus should be put on the upcoming games for the Panthers, thinking about the future is very important for a college football team. The race to see who will replace Holstein as Pitt's star quarterback will definitely be an interesting one in the coming years.
