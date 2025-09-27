Pitt Star RB Out vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers head into their ACC opener vs. Louisville in their Week 5 matchup at Acrisure Stadium without one of their best players.
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Panthers senior running back and 2024 All-American Desmond Reid won't play vs. the Cardinals. The Pitt injury report listed Reid as questionable headed into this game.
Reid suffered a lower body injury vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3, which held him to just 20 snaps total and just six carries for 30 yards in the first half. Pitt would blow a 10-point lead with five points remaining and lose in overtime, 31-24 on the road to their hated rival.
He had a strong start to the 2025 campaign, with a 53-yard rushing touchdown and an 88-yard punt return touchdown in the 61-9 win over FCS program Duquesne in Week 1 at Acirsure Stadium.
Reid then finished with 141 all-purpose yards in the 45-17 win over Central Michigan in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium, with 10 rushes for 46 yards, five catches for 69 yards and two punt returns for 26 yards.
He still ranks 11th in the ACC with 106.0 all-purpose yards per game, even with missing most of last game and Pitt not playing last week with a bye.
Reid is coming off an incredible junior season in 2024, where he had 184 carries for 966 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and five touchdowns, 52 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns and 13 punt returns for 159 yards and the touchdown vs. Kent State, in 11 games.
His 154.91 all-purpose yards per game ranked tied for fifth in the FBS with Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks.
Reid earned All-American Honors from CBS Sports, The Athletic, Phil Steele and the Associated Press as an all-purpose back.
He also received a Second Team All-American honor from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and ESPN. He earned All-ACC First Team honors as both all-purpose and return specialist and an All-ACC Honorable Mention at running back. AP also named him as All-ACC First Team All-Purpose back.
Reid transferred to Pitt from FCS program Western Carolina ahead of the 2024 season, joining offensive coordinator Kade Bell.
Pitt will rely on redshirt freshman running back Juelz Goff in Reid's absence. Freshman Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner and sixth year Jaylnn Williams will both also fill in for Reid at running back.
Junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson will take over as the main punt returner for the Panthers, while redshirt senior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. will back him up.
