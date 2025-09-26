Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Uniforms for ACC Opener vs. Louisville

The Pitt Panthers have revealed what uniform combination they will be wearing for the conference opener vs. Louisville.

Karl Ludwig

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) runs after catch against Central Michigan Chippewas linebacker Dakota Cochran (1) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) runs after catch against Central Michigan Chippewas linebacker Dakota Cochran (1) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers are pulling out their "classic" gold-blue-gold uniforms for the ACC opener.

Pitt will wear gold helmets with a blue Cathedral stripe down the crown, blue jerseys with gold numbers and gold pants with a blue Cathedral stripe down the leg - as modeled by Isaiah Neal.

It's a noon kickoff vs. Louisville, with the game on ESPN2, and it's a chance for the Panthers to bounce back from a loss in the Backyard Brawl vs. West Virginia two weekends ago.

"We had a great week of practice," head coach Pat Narduzzi said this week. "I'm excited to watch our guys go out and play. Obviously, we were tested a week ago. We had a great open week, which we really didn't have off. We went out in pads both days, got a lot of good work done and fixed some things we needed to get fixed. We've had a great week of practice."

Louisville is 3-0, with wins against Eastern Kentucky, JMU and Bowling Green this season, so it will be the Cardinals first true test.

USC transfer quarterback Miller Moss is at the helm of the offense, but it's a trio of running backs who fuel the attack.

Isaac Brown is one of the most explosive players in college football, averaging 13 yards per carry this season, but he's questionable to play against the Panthers. He would be a major loss. Duke Watson is also questionable, and Keyjuan Brown is out. So, the room isn't doing well health wise.

Pitt also some injury questions of its own, with Desmond Reid, Tamon Lynum and Rashan Murray all questionable.

Pitt suffered a blowout 37-9 loss last season against Louisville on the road, losing Eli Holstein to injury in the first quarter, and while Narduzzi has said it's not a "revenge" game, it's an important opportunity for the Panthers to bounce back.

The last time Louisville came to Pittsburgh, the Panthers knocked off the then-No. 14 Cardinals in the biggest win of the season. A win this weekend could go a long way in righting the ship.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/News