Pitt Reveals Uniforms for ACC Opener vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers are pulling out their "classic" gold-blue-gold uniforms for the ACC opener.
Pitt will wear gold helmets with a blue Cathedral stripe down the crown, blue jerseys with gold numbers and gold pants with a blue Cathedral stripe down the leg - as modeled by Isaiah Neal.
It's a noon kickoff vs. Louisville, with the game on ESPN2, and it's a chance for the Panthers to bounce back from a loss in the Backyard Brawl vs. West Virginia two weekends ago.
"We had a great week of practice," head coach Pat Narduzzi said this week. "I'm excited to watch our guys go out and play. Obviously, we were tested a week ago. We had a great open week, which we really didn't have off. We went out in pads both days, got a lot of good work done and fixed some things we needed to get fixed. We've had a great week of practice."
Louisville is 3-0, with wins against Eastern Kentucky, JMU and Bowling Green this season, so it will be the Cardinals first true test.
USC transfer quarterback Miller Moss is at the helm of the offense, but it's a trio of running backs who fuel the attack.
Isaac Brown is one of the most explosive players in college football, averaging 13 yards per carry this season, but he's questionable to play against the Panthers. He would be a major loss. Duke Watson is also questionable, and Keyjuan Brown is out. So, the room isn't doing well health wise.
Pitt also some injury questions of its own, with Desmond Reid, Tamon Lynum and Rashan Murray all questionable.
Pitt suffered a blowout 37-9 loss last season against Louisville on the road, losing Eli Holstein to injury in the first quarter, and while Narduzzi has said it's not a "revenge" game, it's an important opportunity for the Panthers to bounce back.
The last time Louisville came to Pittsburgh, the Panthers knocked off the then-No. 14 Cardinals in the biggest win of the season. A win this weekend could go a long way in righting the ship.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Game Preview: Pitt Starts ACC Play vs. Louisville
- WATCH: Pitt HC Previews ACC Opener vs. Louisville
- Pitt HC Talks Aaron Donald’s Jersey Retirement, Hall of Fame
- ACC Reveals First Pitt Availability Report vs. Louisville
- Pitt HC Discusses New Changes in College Football
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt