Pitt Trusting Backup RB vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH — There's a possibility that the Pitt Panthers will be without their star running back against the Louisville Cardinals this weekend.
Desmond Reid was listed as questionable on the first ACC availability report of the season. Pitt was already conservative with the reps Reid was getting when he was healthy, and they likely will be cautious again against the Cardinals.
If Reid is inactive at kickoff, the Panthers have an up-and-coming No. 2 back in redshirt freshman Juelz Goff.
"I've got a lot of trust in him," Pat Narduzzi said earlier this week. "He plays big...the more plays he's getting, the more confidence he has. I think he could be a really good back in this conference."
Goff is slightly bigger than Reid, at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, but his play style is very similar to Reid's. Running backs coach Lindsey Lamar said Goff's best attribute is his speed and that he can also make plays out of the backfield.
"He can do a lot of good things for us. That's why we feel like we don't have to pull back on the game plan as much," Lamar said. "We feel like he can do a lot of stuff that Dez does."
One of the most underrated aspects of Reid's game is his pass protection, especially at 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds. However, that's an area Goff still needs to refine.
"He had some obvious protection issues, as well, that we've got to get cleaned up with him, and we'll get that straightened out this week," Narduzzi said at the beginning of the week.
Even though Goff is in his second year with the Panthers, he's still a relatively inexperienced back. He played in just three games in 2024 and had 18 carries for 46 yards. But he's seen an increase in volume this year, and his number of carries rivals Reid's.
Goff has just three fewer rushes than Reid this season, but he hasn't matched Reid's production. Goff has 21 carries, 84 yards, two touchdowns and is averaging 4.0 yards per carry. Reid has 24 carries, 142 yards, one touchdown and averages 5.9 yards per carry.
However, the coaching staff believes Goff's confidence, and production, will only grow the more he touches the ball.
"The biggest thing for him is he's been available," Lamar said. "The best ability is availability. So, that helps him get better and better. You'll see him get more and more comfortable."
It isn't just the coaches who have trust in Goff being the RB1, though. His teammates do too.
"Juelz is a really good football player," veteran right tackle Ryan Baer said. "I think we saw that in the bowl game. I think he started to show up a little bit. And I think he's slowly building more and more confidence the more he's getting reps."
