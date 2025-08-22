Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Team Captains for 2025 Season

The Pitt Panthers revealed their five team captains for the 2025 season at the annual Kickoff Luncheon at Acrisure Stadium.

Sep 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi takes the field to lead the Panthers in warm ups before playing the Youngstown State Penguins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Pat Narduzzi announced at the annual Kickoff Luncheon that Lyndon Cooper, Kyle Louis, Javon McIntyre, Jake Overman and Desmond Reid have been voted as team captains by their teammates. It's the first five-man captain group since 2013 - and Louis is the first non-senior captain since Dennis Briggs in 2017.

Team captains are voted upon by the players on the team, and the captains will work with the "Eagles" leadership team to guide the Panthers forward this season. The Eagles are players from each grade, voted upon by teammates.

“Our players don’t hand out that ‘C’ lightly,” Narduzzi said. “Leadership at Pitt is earned every day. It’s how you work, how you compete, and how you lift others. Desmond, Kyle, Lyndon, Javon and Jake are blue-collar, accountable guys who have the full respect of our locker room. I’m proud of the example they set, and I’m excited for them to lead us this fall.”

It's a group of veteran leaders and returning All-Americans. All five players are expected to play key roles this season.

Cooper will anchor the offensive line as one of the best returning centers in college football. Louis is one of the best players in college football, looking to bring hardware - and an ACC championship - to Pittsburgh this season. McIntyre is one of the most experienced players on the team, returning as the starting field safety. Overman is a vocal leader for the Panthers and will step into a greater role in the offense. Reid is one of the most versatile players in college football and will look to carve his name as one of the great running backs in program history.

Pitt will kick off the season on Aug. 31 against Duquesne at Acrisure Stadium. It's the first "City Game" since the 1930s, and with a six-game losing streak to end the 2024 season still lingering, the Panthers will look to come out strong to start the season.

The non-conference schedule also includes the final Backyard Brawl against West Virginia until the 2029 season.

