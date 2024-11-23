Pitt Reveals Travel Roster vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their travel roster ahead of their Week 13 road matchup vs. the Louisville Cardinals.
Pitt Travel Roster vs. Louisville
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
David Lynch (Walk-On)
Jake Frantl (Walk-On)
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond Jr.
Derrick Davis Jr.
Juelz Goff
Caleb Williams (Walk-On)
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Jake McConnachie
Cameron Monteiro
Benny Haselrig (Walk-On)
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Offensive Linemen
Terrence Enos Jr.
Ryan Jacoby
Lyndon Cooper
BJ Williams
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery
Jason Collier Jr.
Terrence Moore
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown
Tai Ray
Matt Altsman (Walk-On)
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Sincere Edwards
Defensive Tackle
Nick James
Nakhi Johnson
Francis Brewu
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Sean FitzSimmons
Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Brandon George
Braylan Lovelace
Rasheem Biles
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey
Safety
Donovan McMillon
Javon McIntyre
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cruce Brookins
Jesse Anderson
Allen Bryant
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Rashad Battle
Tamon Lynum
Noah Biglow
Tamarion Crumpley
Shadarian Harrison
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Special Teams Ace
Defensive Back Josh McCarty (Walk-On)
Linebacker Dylan Bennett (Walk-On)
Pitt saw two players suffer season-ending injuries in their last game against Clemson, a 24-20 loss at home, in sixth year running back Daniel Carter and junior Censere "C.J." Lee.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi also announced that sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass is out for the season as well, with all three players not making the trip to Louisville.
Redshirt freshman defensive end Maverick Gracio, who hasn't played since Youngstown State in Week 4, and redshirt senior defensive tackle Anthony Johnson, who hasn't played since the season opener against Kent State, both didn't travel with Pitt.
The Panthers didn't bring redshirt sophomore running back Che Nwabuko on this trip, who has played in seven games this season.
Pitt freshman wide receiver Cameron Monteiro made the trip while fellow freshman wide receiver Tyreek Robinson did not. Other freshmen that made the trip include defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington, linebacker Cameron Lindsey and running back Juelz Goff.
