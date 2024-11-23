Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Travel Roster vs. Louisville

Pitt Panthers reveal travel roster vs. Louisville Cardinals.

Dominic Campbell

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (9) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as Louisville Cardinals defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly (11) chases during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (9) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as Louisville Cardinals defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly (11) chases during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their travel roster ahead of their Week 13 road matchup vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

Pitt Travel Roster vs. Louisville

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
David Lynch (Walk-On)
Jake Frantl (Walk-On)

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond Jr.
Derrick Davis Jr.
Juelz Goff
Caleb Williams (Walk-On)

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Jake McConnachie
Cameron Monteiro
Benny Haselrig (Walk-On)

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Offensive Linemen
Terrence Enos Jr.
Ryan Jacoby
Lyndon Cooper
BJ Williams
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery
Jason Collier Jr.
Terrence Moore
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown
Tai Ray
Matt Altsman (Walk-On)

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Sincere Edwards

Defensive Tackle
Nick James
Nakhi Johnson
Francis Brewu
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Sean FitzSimmons

Linebacker 
Kyle Louis
Brandon George
Braylan Lovelace
Rasheem Biles
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey

Safety
Donovan McMillon
Javon McIntyre
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 
Cruce Brookins
Jesse Anderson
Allen Bryant

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Rashad Battle
Tamon Lynum
Noah Biglow
Tamarion Crumpley 
Shadarian Harrison

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Special Teams Ace
Defensive Back Josh McCarty (Walk-On)
Linebacker Dylan Bennett (Walk-On)

Pitt saw two players suffer season-ending injuries in their last game against Clemson, a 24-20 loss at home, in sixth year running back Daniel Carter and junior Censere "C.J." Lee.

Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi also announced that sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass is out for the season as well, with all three players not making the trip to Louisville.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Maverick Gracio, who hasn't played since Youngstown State in Week 4, and redshirt senior defensive tackle Anthony Johnson, who hasn't played since the season opener against Kent State, both didn't travel with Pitt.

The Panthers didn't bring redshirt sophomore running back Che Nwabuko on this trip, who has played in seven games this season.

Pitt freshman wide receiver Cameron Monteiro made the trip while fellow freshman wide receiver Tyreek Robinson did not. Other freshmen that made the trip include defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington, linebacker Cameron Lindsey and running back Juelz Goff.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Follow Dominic Campbell on Twitter.

Home/Football