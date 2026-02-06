Top Five Moments of Larry Fitzgerald's Pitt Career

PITTSBURGH — Larry Fitzgerald served as one of the best wide receivers in college football during his two seasons at Pitt and has now received the ultimate reward.

Fitzgerald earned inauguration into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Feb. 5 as a first-ballot inductee, making him the 11th Pitt player to receive that distinction.

He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2024, making him the 25th Panther do to so.

Fitzgerald had so many incredible moments in his Pitt career, but five of them stood out amongst the rest.

5. Record-Breaking Touchdown vs. Boston College

Fitzgerald had an incredible Pitt career, but it also was one of the best for any college football wide receiver as well.

He set the NCAA record for most consecutive games with a touchdown for 18 games from the eighth game of his freshman year to the 12th game of his sophomore year.

Fitzgerald set the record in the 24-13 win over Boston College on Nov. 1, 2023 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The play came as quarterback Rod Rutherford pitched the ball to running back Jawan Walker, who with time threw a perfectly lofted ball to a wide open Fitzgerald for a 35-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes remaining, sealing the victory.

In terms of catches, this wasn't anywhere near the most impressive moment in Fitzgerald's Pitt career, but a statement to his success and play with the program.

4. Fitzgerald Domination vs. West Virginia

Fitzgerald never beat West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in his two seasons, but that doesn't mean he didn't have an incredible showing against Pitt's biggest rival.

He had his best game of his freshman season vs. the Moutaineers, making 11 catches and 159 yards, both season-highs, and two touchdowns in a 24-17 loss on Nov. 30, 2002 at Heinz Field.

Fitzgerald then excelled in his second game vs. WVU, with nine catches for 185 yards and two more touchdown grabs, both coming in the first quarter.

He split the defense on the first catch, a 23-yard reception to tie the game up at 7-7, and then managed to make a 45-yard reception, while defensive interference was committed, bringing down a ball in the end zone, taking the bump from the Mountaineers safety and still making the catch.

That touchdown was the 31st of Fitzgerald's career, setting a new Pitt record, and he also broke Big East records for receptions and receiving yards in a career in the game.

Pitt would end up losing 52-31, but Fitzgerald finishing with four touchdown catches and almost 350 receiving yards on 20 catches vs. WVU is no small feat.

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; former Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald greets the crowd during the coin toss against the Syracuse Orange at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

3. All Three Touchdowns vs. Virginia Tech

This wasn't just one moment, but rather, three incredible moments from Fitzgerald in one of the greatest games he ever played in a Pitt jersey.

Fitzgerald finished with three touchdown catches and five catches for 105 yards in a comeback win to upset No. 3 Virginia Tech on the road, 28-21 on Nov. 8, 2002.

His first touchdown was a 31-yard reception, where he leaped in the air, caught the ball in front of the cornerback and then fell into the end zone.

Fitzgerald made his second touchdown grab in the third quarter, where he had a fade route and made the catch, while amazingly keeping his feet inbounds in the corner of the end zone for the nine-yard reception

His third and final touchdown was another fade route, but this time, Fitzgerald turned and had to make a sensational over-the-shoulder grab for the 10-yard catch and tying the game.

The Panthers eventually would go on and win the game, thanks to a 53-yard run from Brandon Miree, but Fitzgerald ensured the road team had a chance in this contest.

2. TD Catch in the Insight Bowl

Fitzgerald made one of his best catches for Pitt in their 38-13 blowout of Oregon State in the 2002 Insight Bowl.

While most of his touchdowns came on fade routes or in coverage, Fitzgerald showed his true athleticism with this catch.

Rutherford stood in the pocket and took a hit, but still threw a ball deep down the field to find Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, far behind the ball, sprinted quickly and made a long diving jump, grabbing the ball and bouncing into the end zone for the 40-yard score.

He ended up with five catches for 88 yards, but that touchdown was the first score for the Panthers, who ended up putting on a great shw.

No. 1 Triple-Coverage Catch vs. Texas A&M

Fitzgerald got his sophomore season started quickly and had a great showing in a 37-26 road win over Texas A&M on Sept. 27, 2003.

He finished with seven catches for 135 yards and tied his career-high of three touchdowns in the victory over the Aggies.

Fitzgerald made maybe the greatest catch of his Pitt career, for his final touchdown grab and one that put the game out of reach for Texas A&M.

Rutherford threw a ball from near the 50-yard line and Fitzgerald broke through the secondary, hesitated just enough and caught the ball in triple-coverage and with two defensive backs all over him for the score.

It was a great day for Fitzgerald and perhaps his finest catch, displaying everything that eventually made him a Hall of Fame wide receiver.

