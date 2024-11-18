Pitt LB Suffers Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to have injury problems, with one of their linebackers now out for the season.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass will have surgery and is out for the season.
He also announced that both sixth year running back Daniel Carter and junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee had surgery, after they both suffered season-ending injuries in the loss to No. 20 Clemson in Week 13.
"It's Week 13 -- is that what it is? -- Week 13 of the season and you're banged up to begin with," Narduzzi said. "We talk about Daniel Carter, who had surgery yesterday. C.J. Lee in surgery today. And Jordan Bass is out for the year as well. He'll have surgery today as well."
Bass played in nine games this season, making 14 tackles (nine solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits and one pass breakup. He played a total of 172 snaps, including 115 on defense and 57 on offense.
His best game came against Syracuse, playing a season-high 32 snaps, making five tackles (four solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and tipped a pass that led to an interception.
Bass suffered the injury in the loss to Virginia in Week 11 at home, coming off the field and receiving treatment during it. He also dealt with an injury in spring camp, which hampered him coming into this season.
He played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2023 and earned one start at the Star or Outside linebacker spot against Wake Forest in Week 8, a 21-17 loss on Oct. 21. He made 11 tackles (six solo) and two tackles for loss that season.
Bass came out of Phoebus High School in Hampton, Va. as the top rated recruit in the Class of 2023 for the Panthers.
247Sports rated Bass as the No. 5 recruit in Virginia, No. 14 linebacker and No. 176 recruit in the country and On3 ranked him as the top recruit in the state, No. 4 linebacker and No. 48 in the country, with both recruiting sites rating him as a four-star.
Bass is no longer on the depth chart ahead of the upcoming road game vs. Louisville in Week 13. Pitt listed fellow sophomore linebackers Braylan Lovelace and Rasheem Biles as backups to redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis at Star.
