Pitt Announces Travel Roster vs. Cincinnati
CINCINNATi -- The Pitt Panthers brought almost their entire depth chart with them for their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on Saturday.
Pitt Travel Roster vs. Cincinnati
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
David Lynch (Walk-On)
Jake Frantl (Walk-On)
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter
Che Nwabuko
Caleb Williams (Walk-On)
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Konata Mumpfield
Censere "C.J." Lee
Daejon Reynolds
Cameron Monteiro
Tyreek Robinson
Benny Haselrig (Walk-On)
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Offensive Linemen
Branson Taylor
Ryan Jacoby
Lyndon Cooper
BJ Williams
Ryan Baer
Terrence Enos Jr.
Jason Collier Jr.
Terrence Moore
Ryan Carretta
Tai Ray
Matt Altsman (Walk-On)
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Sincere Edwards
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson
Francis Brewu
Nick James
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Jahsear Whittington
Elliott Donald
Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Brandon George
Braylan Lovelace
Rasheem Biles
Keye Thompson
Jordan Bass
Jeremiah Marcelin
Nick Lapi
Safety
Donovan McMillon
Javon McIntyre
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cruce Brookins
Jesse Anderson
Allen Bryant
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Rashad Battle
Tamon Lynum
Noah Biglow
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Special Teams Ace
Defensive Back Josh McCarty (Walk-On)
Linebacker Dylan Bennett (Walk-On)
The only player not on the depth chart to not make the trip was redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Isaiah Montgomery, who Pitt listed as backup to redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer at left tackle. Redshirt freshman Tai Ray and redshirt sophomore Jackson Brown are here in place of him.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Lamar Seymore, who Pitt listed as a backup to redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams, did not make the trip. Two freshmen are here in his place in Cameron Monteiro and Tyreek Robinson.
Freshman defensive tackle Francis Brewu did not play for the Panthers last week in their season opener blowout win over the Kent State Golden Flashes, 55-24. He is here on the travel list.
Other freshmen that made the trip but Pitt did not list on the depth chart include linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin, defensive back Allen Bryant and defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington.
Redshirt sophomore Che Nwabuko made the trip, making his transition from wide receiver to running back this offseason.
Walk-ons that made the trip include redshirt senior offensive iineman Matt Altsman, quarterbacks in redshirt junior Jake Frantl and redshirt freshman David Lynch, special teams aces in redshirt junior linebacker Dylan Bennett and sixth year defensive back Josh McCarty, redshirt freshman running back Caleb Williams, redshirt freshman wide receiver Benny Haselrig,
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons is not on the travel roster, as he missed the season opener vs. Kent State.
