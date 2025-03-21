Pitt D-Tackle Predicting ‘Special Year’ on Defense
Within his own game as a returning defensive tackle for the Pitt Panthers, Sean FitzSimmons is feeling better than ever midway through the off-season.
In the bigger picture, though, he’s expecting a big-time performance on the defensive side of the ball, including the unit he belongs to within the interior of the defensive line.
“I feel good right now,” FitzSimmons said during Tuesday’s press conference. “I feel pretty quick, stronger, faster. You know, the strength staff gets us right. I'm excited for the year to come.”
“D-Tackles, we're all back. We're all ready. We're excited,” FitzSimmons added. “I'm excited about what we're seeing out so far in spring ball. This could be, I feel, a great year for us inside.
“I think we all just have grown our game. We're getting after it now within our footwork, striking, all that.”
With FitzSimmons returning along with players like Jimmy Scott, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound disrupter, he’s keen on the incoming defensive linemen from the transfer portal, too.
“I think we got in some great guys...Joey (Zelinsky), (Jaeden Moore), man...they're all guys. I feel we're going to be right back to how we were,” FitzSimmons said on Tuesday.
“As long as we know what we're doing, I think that's all we need, you know, just be on the same page,” FitzSimmons said. “I think all of us together, on the inside, especially, we're all coming back. So, I think we have great chemistry with the ends, even with the new guys.
“I think they're right along with us with the chemistry. So, I think it's going to be a good year.”
With veterans propped up by incoming portal players along the defensive line, FitzSimmons is confident the front-seven will be a force in 2025, star linebackers Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles set to return behind him.
“It's great. You want playmakers all over the field, and I think we have that,” FitzSimmons said. “I think it's going to be a special year.”
Although he focused on the future, the back end of the 2024-25 season lingers as a stark reminder. To FitzSimmons, though, it’s an accelerant in the fire.
“For me, I take it as fuel. Going on that losing streak sucked. I don't want to do it again,” FitzSimmons said on Tuesday. “So, we've got to keep building and come back next year with a bang. as well...I think D-Line's going to be good this year.”
