Pitt Starting DT Announces 2025 Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have an important piece of their defensive line return for next season, improving that unit going forward.
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons announced on Twitter that he is returning for the 2025 season, his fourth with the program. Alliance 412, the NIL Collective that represents Pitt student-athletes, had their symbol at the bottom of the announcement, likely playing a role in that return.
FitzSimmons came out of nearby Central Valley High School in Monaca, Pa. and made 122 tackles for loss and 52 sacks. He also won three straight WPIAL Class 3A Titles from 2019-21 and back-to-back PIAA Class 3A Titles.
He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022, with 247Sports rating him No. 122 defensive lineman and No. 21 in Pennsylvania and Rivals ranking him the No. 58 strongside defensive end and No. 20 recruit in the Commonwealth.
FitzSimmons joined Pitt and played in two games in 2022, against Rhode Island in Week 4 at home and Miami on the road in Week 13, both wins. He made two tackles against Rhode Island and his first sack.
He then played in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2023, but made just two tackles. dealing with injuries that sidelined him for nearly half the season.
FitzSimmons continued having injury issues to start 2024, as he missed the first four games of the season.
He finally made his first appearance in the road win vs. North Carolina in Week 6 in the ACC Opener, where he made two tackles, assisted on a tackle for loss and had three quarterback hits.
FitzSimmons started the final eight games of the season at defensive tackle for the Panthers and made 30 tackles (17 solo).
His best performance came in the blowout road loss vs. Louisville in Week 13, as he made nine tackles (six solo) and a sack. He made six tackles in the home loss toVirginiain Week 11 and four tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the road loss toBoston Collegein Week 14.
FitzSimmons has two more years of eligibility, keeping him through 2026, and will look to play even better next season.
He is the fourth player to announce his return to Pitt, as sophomore offensive lineman BJ Williams and both rising sixth years in tight end Jake Overman and defensive back Rashad Battle did the same.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Defeats Eastern Kentucky at Home
- Pitt Starting OL Returning for 2025
- Pitt Duo Earns All-American Recognition
- Pitt Football Hosting Michigan State Transfer WR
- Pitt Legend Larry Fitzgerald Inducted in CFB Hall of Fame
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt