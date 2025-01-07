Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: EDGE Jaeden Moore Signs With Pitt Panthers
Another former member of the Oregon Ducks has reportedly found a new home in the transfer portal as the offseason continues to get into swing.
Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, former Oregon edge rusher Jaeden Moore has committed and signed with the Pitt Panthers after entering the portal on Dec. 17. Virginia Tech was also reportedly in the mix.
Moore now joins a Pitt team that's coming off a 7-6 season that ended with a thrilling 48-46 six-overtime loss to Toledo in the Sports Bowl on Dec. 26.
Moore was originally a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class out of Central Valley Christian in Visalia, CA. He received offers from programs like Notre Dame, UNLV, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Washington, Boise State, Arizona, Cal, Colorado, San Diego State, Oregon State and many more.
He took visits with Cal, Arizona and Washington but committed to Oregon in Aug. 2022 before officially visiting Eugene that October. Moore signed with the Ducks on Dec. 21, 2022.
However, he's now headed to the other side of the country after two seasons at Oregon. During his time as a Duck, Moore registered a stat in six games, tallying eight total tackles (one solo), a half a sack and two pass breakups.
Both of his pass breakups came in the 49-14 win over the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 14 in Corvalis this season while his half sack happened in the 49-21 win over the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 30. Moore also finished with one tackle in the 32-31 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 12.
Moore is now the sixth former Duck to commit out of the portal since it opened last month. He joins offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy (Arkansas), edge rusher Jaxson Jones (Utah), safety Tyler Turner (Baylor), cornerback Khamari Terrell (undecided), edge rusher Emar'rion Winston (Baylor), receiver Ryan Pellum (undecided) and quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal) as Oregon players that have entered the portal this offseason.
Despite the departures, the Ducks have also made some portal additions in receiver Malik Benson (Florida State), cornerback Theran Johnson (Northwestern), safety Dillon Thieneman (Purdue), offensive lineman Alex Harkey (Texas State), defensive lineman Bear Alexander (USC), offensive tackle Isaiah World (Nevada) and tight end Jamari Johnson (Louisville).
After a disappointing 41-21 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, the Ducks will now head into the offseason with a fire underneath them and a Big Ten Championship to show for their efforts in 2024.
