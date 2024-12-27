Pitt Sets New Program, Bowl Records
DETROIT -- The Pitt Panthers set new bowl and program records in their defeat to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field.
The Panthers and Rockets battled it out to six overtimes, with the Rockets coming out victorious,48-46. This marks the longest bowl game ever and the longest game in Panthers history too.
The NCAA made changes to overtime prior to the 2021 season, that looked to speed up overtime games and not let them drag on as long as they did prior.
The first overtime still would go on like previously, with both teams starting at the 25-yard line and having chances to score and win it or tie it.
Changes occur starting with the second overtime, with both teams having to go for a two-point conversion if they score a touchdown. Each team, if they go to the third overtime and beyond, then has to attempt two-point conversions until one team comes out on top.
Pitt looked like they had the victory in the fourth quarter, up 10 points, but a pick-six and a late field goal allowed Toledo to tie it and send it into overtime.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime and then failed to score a touchdown in the second overtime, setting for field goals.
Pitt and Toledo scored quickly in the third overtime to send it into the fourth overtime and then Toledo took an early lead.
The Rockets thought that they had won it twice, with the bench clearing to celebrate on the field each time. The first time was on sack on fourth down, that the referees called holding on the defense.
The second time came when the referees ruled Panthers freshman quarterback Julian Dugger short of the goal line. The referees then reviewed the play and reversed the call, sending the game into a fifth overtime.
Both teams then scored in the fifth overtime to make it six overtimes and Toledo eventually outlasted Pitt, as they scored first and forced Dugger into a poor throw, winning the game.
This marked the first overtime game for Pitt since they faced then ranked No. 24 Tennessee at home in Week 2 of 2022, falling 34-27 in the first overtime.
It was also the first multi-overtime game for the Panthers since they lost to Duke, 51-48 in double overtime on Nov. 1, 2014. The previous record for longest game in Pitt history, which came in 36-33 win over rival Notre Dame on the road on Nov. 1, 2008, was four overtimes.
This game eclipsed the previous bowl record of five overtimes, that took place on Dec. 24 in the Hawai'i Bowl, with USF defeating San Jose State 41-39.
