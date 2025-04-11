WATCH: Pitt LB Kyle Louis Mic'd Up
The Pitt Panthers media team churned out another edition of Mic'd Up today, a video segment that previously featured defensive line coach Tim Daoust and center Lyndon Cooper.
This time, it's star linebacker Kyle Louis wearing the microphone throughout a recent spring practice. You can watch the video below.
"What's up, Pittsburgh," the star linebacker said at the outset of the video filmed on Friday. "It's Kyle Louis. We're at Acrisure today. Scrimmage Two. Let's do it!"
Donning multiple "TAKEAWAY" stickers on his helmet, rewarded to players for each turnover they create, Louis is shown working through drills thereafter. Soon, with teammates surrounding him, Louis leads his teammates onto the practice field.
"We're the best in the nation," Louis said. "Sharks on three
Last season, Louis was a fantastic performer for the 7-6 Panthers.
The 6-foot, 225-pound 'backer out of East Orange, New Jersey logged 101 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions (including a pick-six), three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
Following the season, he was tabbed an All-American.
Per a recent report from Pro Football Focus, ranking college football's 10 best returning linebackers, Louis ranked No. 5. Teammate and fellow Pitt outside linebacker Rashseem Biles was featured at No. 10 on that list.
Meanwhile, Brandon George - who started at mike linebacker between Louis and Biles last season - put together an outstanding Pro Day performance, upping his draft stock. And throughout spring camp, Brandon Lovelace has taken over as the projected starting mike linebacker.
Many believe Pitt is set to field the best linebacker unit in the nation this fall.
