Pitt Freshmen Weapons Impressing Early
During Tuesday’s press conference (available on YouTube), Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi was asked about the offensive skill position players who arrived as early-entry freshmen in January.
Specifically, Narduzzi was asked about newcomers at receiver in Tony Kinsler and running back in Ja’Kyrian Turner. In the most recent scrimmage highlights, both were shown scoring touchdowns, fueled by big-time speed.
Those two are prime examples the profile Pitt’s offensive coordinator Kade Bell has targeted on the recruiting trail, two speedsters out of Florida who are limited in size but very skilled and dangerous one-on-one and with the football in space.
“They've shown up in a big way,” Narduzzi answered. “I think (Ja'Kyrian) Turner, Boosey, gets better every single day. He had some runs today, (including) an inside run, that were really good.
“We're happy with where both (Turner and Tony Kinsler) are. Our young (skill position players) have done a great job of getting lined up, learning the offense, first of all, I think a lot better than our young guys did a year ago.”
For Kinsler, though, there are several barriers between the rookie from Florida and the field this fall.
Along with returning starters Kenny Johnson and Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr. is up-and-comer Zion Fowler-El alongside incoming receivers from the transfer portal in Cataurus Hicks via Louisville, Deuce Spann out of Florida State, and Andy Jean who came from the Florida Gators.
Despite showing maturity with the playbook and his overall ability to make plays throughout spring camp, could Kinsler end up redshirting in the 2025-26 season?
“I'm not too sure,” Kinsler said on Tuesday. “I'll let the coaches decide on that. When I get the opportunity to play in a game, I've just got to go out there and do my thing, especially during fall camp, and show the coaches why I should get on the field during summer, just keep showing them why I should get the opportunity to get on the field my freshman year.
“I just come here and work hard every day and expect to get on the field. So, it's really up to the coaches at the end of the day, but at the end of the day, I just take advantage of my opportunities when I can.”
In each of his last two seasons at Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek High School, Kinsler exceeded 1,000 receiving yards. Over those combined junior and senior seasons, he recorded 110 catches for 2,055 yards and 28 touchdowns.
For Ja’Kyrian Turner at Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter High School, he averaged 7.3 yards per carry as a senior in 2024, recording 978 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Kinsler has meshed well with his teammates, including second-string quarterback Julian Dugger.
“Working with (Dugger), he's been pretty good...He's a leader too...Working with him, it's been good for the most part,” Kinsler said on Tuesday. “Every time I run a route, he makes sure he tells me what I could have done better.
“He tells me when I run a good route, when I've done a good job running that route, just critiquing me on everything I do, stuff like that.”
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Offers Updates on QB Status
- Pitt Basketball Becomes Top School for Mid-Major Transfer
- Pitt Football Offers 4-Star Syracuse Commit
- Pitt Powerhouse Francis Brewu Talks Year Two
- Pitt Makes Top 10 for 4-star Receiver
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt