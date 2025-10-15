Pitt Standing Out for WPIAL 4-Star, Penn State Decommit
PITTSBURGH — Four-Star Imani Christian Academy linebacker/safety Gabe Jenkins has named the Pitt Panthers a standout program since decommitting from Penn State.
Jenkins decommitted from the Nittany Lions on Oct. 12, on the same day that former Penn State head coach James Franklin was fired.
Jenkins also named Kentucky, Florida State, North Carolina, USC and Nebraska as other standout programs.
According to Rivals, Jenkins has made five unofficial visits to Pitt as a recruit, with the most recent one occurring on March 22. The only other school he visited more was Penn State. Jenkins also made three visits to West Virginia, two to Ohio State and one to Michigan State, UCF, Georgia and Nebraska.
Jenkins was only committed to Penn State for less than two months. He announced his commitment on Aug. 18. He also had Pitt in his top eight schools before committing.
The Rivals Industry Ranking has Jenkins as the No. 8 player in the state, the No. 13 linebacker overall and the No. 239 player in the Class of 2027. The 247Sports Composite has Jenkins as the No. 11 player in Pennsylvania, the No. 26 safety in the class and the No. 241 player in the country.
As a sophomore, Jenkins had 20 tackles, five for a loss, six interceptions, one for a touchdown and five pass breakups on defense, and had 1,300 rushing yards on offense.
Imani Christian finished at 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the WPIAL AAA Allegheny 7 Conference last season. The Saints advanced to the WPIAL 3A Semifinals and Jenkins earned a spot on the Pittsburgh Union Progress 2024 High School Football All-Star Team.
Imani Christian is currently off to an 8-0 start this season and is 4-0 in its conference. Jenkins recently scored on a 108-yard pick-six two weeks ago in the 61-0 win over East Allegheny.
Jenkins is one of three WPIAL recruits to decommit from Penn State since Franklin's firing. Most notably, five-star McKeesport running back Kemon Spell and four-star Pine-Richland wide receiver Khalil Taylor, both in the Class of 2027.
Jenkins' teammate and current Penn State commit, David Davis, announced that he will reopen his recruitment but has not decommitted yet. Fort Cherry quarterback/safety Matt Sieg also remains committed to the Nittany Lions.
Penn State currently has 10 former WPIAL players on its roster. This is something to keep an eye on as a 15-day transfer portal window will open for the Nittany Lions starting on Oct. 17.
