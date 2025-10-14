Pitt's Snap Counts vs. Florida State Released
PITTSBURGH — The Pro Football Focus snap counts and grades for the Pitt Panthers' win over Florida State have been released.
For reference, PASS is passing snaps, PBLK is passing blocking snaps, RUN is rushing snaps and RBLK is run blocking snaps, offensively. RDEF is run defense snaps, PRSH is pass rushing snaps and COV is coverage snaps, defensively.
Quarterback
Mason Heintschel — 72 snaps (44 PASS, 2 RUN, 26 RBLK)
Mason Heintschel made some mistakes, and that shows with his 54.8 grade, but he managed to prevail and lead Pitt to three consecutive scoring drives to end the game.
It was Heintschel's first ACC road start, and he went 21-for-29 passing with 321 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. He also led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 64 yards, despite only having two designed run snaps, according to PFF.
Running Back
Desmond Reid — 37 snaps (20 PASS, 3 PBLK, 13 RUN, 1 RBLK)
Ja'Kyrian Turner — 24 snaps (13 PASS, 10 RUN, 1 RBLK)
Juelz Goff — 11 snaps (8 PASS, 1 RUN, 2 RBLK)
Desmond Reid had a stellar performance against the Seminoles. He had 12 carries for 45 yards and led the team in receiving with eight catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Reid also had the top PFF grade on the team with an 88.2 score and a 96.7 grade on passing plays.
Ja'Kyrian Turner may have solidified himself as the No. 2 back behind Reid. The true freshman had 10 rushes for 44 yards and two touchdowns, and looked lethal when in space. Turner had the best grade on run plays with an 82.1 score.
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson — 72 snaps (44 PASS, 28 RBLK)
Raphael "Poppi" Williams — 68 snaps (42 PASS, 26 RBLK)
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks — 47 snaps (27 PASS, 1 RUN, 19 RBLK)
Deuce Spann — 24 snaps (16 PASS, 1 RUN, 7 RBLK)
With Reid being Reid being the leading receiver, the wide receivers didn't do a whole lot. Raphael "Poppi" Williams had the best numbers in the room with six catches for 78 yards.
Tight End
Jake Overman — 36 snaps (18 PASS, 3 PBLK, 15 RBLK)
Justin Holmes — 23 snaps (11 PASS, 3 PBLK, 9 RBLK)
Malachi Thomas — 17 snaps (10 PASS, 1 PBLK, 6 RBLK)
Josh Altsman — 1 snap (1 PBLK)
Jake Overman led the room with the most snaps for the first time this season, but received the lowest grade of the four tight ends. Justin Holmes once again had the best run blocking grade on the offense, and Malachi Thomas had the second-best grade.
Offensive Line
Ryan Baer — 72 snaps (44 PBLK, 28 RBLK)
BJ Williams — 72 snaps (44 PBLK, 28 RBLK)
Kendall Stanley — 72 snaps (44 PBLK, 28 RBLK)
Ryan Carretta — 72 snaps (44 PBLK, 28 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper — 72 snaps (44 PBLK, 28 RBLK)
Ryan Carretta had the best pass blocking grade in his second career and allowed two pressures and two hurries. Ryan Baer was the only lineman to allow a sack. Kendall Stanley made his first start at Pitt and allowed four pressures.
Defensive End
Isaiah Neal — 56 snaps (31 RDEF, 23 PRSH, 2 COV)
Jimmy Scott — 55 snaps (29 RDEF, 25 PRSH, 1 COV)
Nate Temple — 18 snaps (10 RDEF, 8 PRSH)
Maverick Gracio — 3 snaps (2 RDEF, 1 PRSH)
This defensive end group is thin, but they played well, all things considered. Jimmy Scott led the room with three pressures and had one sack. He also had the second-best pass rushing grade on the defense.
Defensive Tackle
Nick James — 45 snaps (22 RDEF, 23 PRSH)
Francis Brewu — 38 snaps (26 RDEF, 12 PRSH)
Sean FitzSimmons — 32 snaps (21 RDEF, 11 PRSH)
Jahsear Whittington — 5 snaps (4 RDEF, 1 PRSH)
Sean FitzSimmons had the best grade of the group and the third-best grade on the defense. Jahsear Whittington had a big fumble recovery in the fourth quarter to set up a field goal drive that tied the game for Pitt.
Linebacker
Kyle Louis — 66 snaps (36 RDEF, 7 PRSH, 23 COV)
Braylan Lovelace — 66 snaps (36 RDEF, 4 PRSH, 26 COV)
Rasheem Biles — 59 snaps (30 RDEF, 7 PRSH, 22 COV)
Nick Lapi — 7 snaps (6 RDEF, 1 COV)
Cameron Lindsey — 3 snaps (1 RDEF, 2 COV)
Braylan Lovelace had the best grade and the most pressures on the defense with six. He also had 10 tackles and had two quarterback hits. Kyle Louis was the only linebacker with more tackles, and he had 11, with 1.5 tackles for loss. They both played all 66 defensive snaps.
Rasheem Biles had the fourth-most tackles on the team with eight and added a half tackle for loss.
Cornerback
Rashad Battle — 52 snaps (27 RDEF, 25 COV)
Shadarian Harrison — 37 snaps (21 RDEF, 16 COV)
Shawn Lee Jr. — 22 snaps (11 RDEF, 11 COV)
Tamon Lynum — 21 snaps (13 RDEF, 8 COV)
Shadarian Harrison had by far the best run defense grade at 92.0. He also forced a fumble that Whittington recovered in the fourth quarter. Shawn Lee Jr. had the best overall and coverage grades on the defense.
Safety
Kavir Bains-Marquez — 66 snaps (36 RDEF, 30 COV)
Javon McIntyre — 62 snaps (32 RDEF, 30 COV)
Allen Bryant — 14 snaps (3 RDEF, 11 COV)
Kavir Bains-Marquez played in place for the injured Cruce Brookins and was the only other player to play every snap on defense. He led the Panthers with 13 tackles and had one of the top grades on the defense.
