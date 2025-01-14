Pitt Football Makes Top 8 for WPIAL 4-Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue recruiting in western Pennsylvania and have gotten closer with one of the best players in the region.
Class of 2027 athlete Gabriel Jenkins, who plays for Imani Christian, announced his top eight schools, placing Pitt amongst them. He also included Big Ten schools in Maryland, Michigan State and Penn State, Big 12 schools in UCF and West Virginia, as well as ACC foe Syracuse.
Jenkins cut his list down from other offers in MAC schools in Akron, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo, Sun Belt schools in James Madison and Marshall, plus Temple and UNLV.
Rivals and On3 both rate him as a four-star and No. 54 in the country in the Class of 2027. He also holds a 5.9 rating from Rivals, while On3 has him as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 3 recruit in Pennsylvania.
Jenkins recently made a visit for Pitt Junior Day on Jan. 11, watching the basketball team face Louisville at the Petersen Events Center and visiting the program.
He also made visits to Pitt this past season, seeing them get wins over rival West Virginia in Week 3 and vs. Syracuse in Week 9 at Acrisure Stadium.
Jenkins excelled on both sides of the ball for Imani Christian this past season, rushing for 1,300 yards on offense, while making 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, six interceptions, five pass breakups, and a pick-six.
His play led Imani Christian to a 11-1 record, a 6-0 record in the WPIAL AAA Allegheny 7 Conference and to the WPIAL 3A Semifinals. He also earned a spot on the Pittsburgh Union Progress 2024 High School Football All-Star Team.
Jenkins is the second player in the last week from Imani Christian to put Pitt in his top schools, as Class of 2026 defensive back/running back David Davis placed the hometown team in his top six schools back on Jan. 7
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top 6)
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
