Two Pitt Players Earn PFF Weekly Honors
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers running back Desmond Reid was named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week for his performance in the 34-31 win over Florida State.
Reid was also named to the PFF ACC Team of the Week, along with middle linebacker Braylan Lovelace, and was named an ACC Player of the Week, alongside Mason Heintschel and Kyle Louis.
This was Reid's first game being active after suffering an injury in Week 3 versus West Virginia. Reid had 200 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns in his first game back. He led Pitt in receiving with eight catches for 155 yards and two scores.
Reid was named to the PFF ACC Team of the Week three times last season for his performances against Cincinnati, North Carolina and Clemson. He also earned multiple All-American selections as an all-purpose back and was named All-ACC as a running back, return specialist and all-purpose back.
Reid is now up 187 rushing yards, one touchdown and averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season, as well as 226 receiving yards and two scores. In his two years a Pitt, Reid now has 625 rushing yards and four touchdowns, 446 receiving yards and four touchdowns and 117 punt return yards and one touchdown.
This is Lovelace's first weekly honor this season, and he earned it in perhaps the best game of the season for the junior linebacker. He had 10 tackles and a team-high six pressures.
So far this season, he has 40 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, an interception and a pass breakup. In his Pitt career, Lovelace has 117 tackles, 15 for a loss, four sacks, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The linebackers group, as a whole, has met expectations so far this season. They have played like one of the best position groups on the team. Rasheem Biles is second in the ACC in tackles and tackles for loss and Louis is second in fumble recoveries.
This is now the third consecutive week that a Pitt linebacker was named to the PFF ACC Team of the Week. Biles earned the honor two weeks ago in the loss to Louisville, and Louis earned it in the blowout win over Boston College last week.
